Three years after riot, where are South Jersey's Jan. 6 suspects?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Three years after the U.S. Capitol riot, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, might seem well in the past.

But that day’s impact still reverberates for many in South Jersey, particularly those charged with crimes for joining in the Capitol seige.

The consequences were clear on Wednesday, Jan. 3, when a Mantua farmer, 48-year-old Zeke Stecher, received a two-month prison term for his role in the riot.

Stecher was the eighth South Jersey resident to face incarceration for the effort to thwart President Joe Biden's election.

Four others have received probationary terms, all under plea agreements.

Three await sentencing in coming weeks at separate hearings in federal courtrooms in Washington, D.C.

And one local man saw a different outcome: A federal judge, acting on a government request, dismissed charges him in November 2022.

Here’s a look at cases involving South Jersey’s Capitol-riot defendants.

● Patrick Stedman, a 35-year-old men's dating coach from Haddonfield, was arrested just 15 days after the riot by supporters of then President Donald Trump.

Among other allegations, the prosecution said Stedman encouraged rioters to smash the main door of the House Chamber and threatened police officers during his 40 minutes inside the Capitol.

Stedman rejected a plea deal, then was convicted at a June 2023 trial of a felony charge, interfering with an official act of Congress, and four misdemeanors.

Patrick Stedman of Haddonfield, shown inside the Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection, was sentenced on Sept. 8.

Stedman, who once tweeted Jan. 6 would become a national holiday, is serving a four-year prison term at FCI Fort Dix in Burlington County.

His sentence, which includes a $20,000 fine, is the harshest for any South Jersey defendant.

● Philip S. Young, a retired boilermaker from Sewell, received an eight-month prison term in November 2022.

Young, 62, was accused of pushing a bike-rack barricade against police officers and flattening a tire on a government vehicle during the riot.

Like almost all of those charged, Young appeared in videos and photos from the riot. He was identified in part by his jacket, which carried the logo of a South Jersey-based union.

Young, who admitted guilt to two felony charges and five misdemeanors, must also spend three years on supervised release.

● Stephanie Hazelton, 52, of Medford was arrested on Jan. 22, 2021, after investigators identified her from videos taken during the riot.

The Justice Department said Hazelton, also known as Ayla Wolf, shouted "We need more men!" in one video, while waving rioters toward a police line at a Capitol entrance.

The mother of two admitted guilt in October 2022 to a charge of civil disorder and aiding and abetting. Four other misdemeanor charges were dismissed under a plea deal.

A prosecution filing alleges to show Stephanie Hazelton of Medford during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

She was sentenced to 10 days in prison and 90 days of home confinement, with two years of supervised release.

.● Robert Lee Petrosh, a party store operator who stole two microphones during the riot, also received a 10-day term, with two years of supervised release.

The married father of three, who was arrested in May 2021, admitted guilt to theft of government property in March 2022.

His sentence, which included a $1,000 fine, required the Mays Landing man to return the microphones. They had been taken from the office of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

● Marcos Panayiotou, 31, a Marine Corps veteran from Wrightstown, received 14 days of intermittent confinement as part of a three-year probationary term in December 2022.

He pled guilty to a misdemeanor after being accused of spending about 40 minutes inside the Capitol and urging others to enter the building.

Panayiotou, now a swimming pool maintenance contractor, also was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

● James Douglas Rahm Jr. and his son, James III, were charged weeks apart in 2021.

The men, both with Atlantic City addresses, were accused of entering Pelosi's office.

The elder Rahm was found guilty at an October 2022 bench trial on charges that included interfering with an official act of Congress. He is appealing a one-year prison term, which would be followed by three years of supervised release.

The younger Rahm, then 29, admitted guilt in October 2023 to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds of the Capitol.

He is to be sentenced on Jan. 25.

Also awaiting sentencing are Peter Krill Jr. of Sewell and Michael Oliveras of Lindenwold.

Krill, who operates a construction firm, admitted guilt in October 2023 to a felony charge of civil disorder. He is accused of pulling a barricade away from a police line outside the Capitol, allowing rioters to push against officers.

Oliveras, a carpenter, was found guilty of three felonies and four misdemeanors after a trial in November 2022. He previously rejected a plea deal.

In a video filmed inside the Capitol, Oliveras allegedly can be heard saying, "Where are the f---ing traitors? Drag them out by the f---ing hair!"

● Another father and son — David Krauss, then 56, of Sewell and Nicholas Krauss, then 32, of Pitman — were arrested on misdemeanor charges in November 2022.

Also charged was Russell Dodge Jr. of Pedricktown, who accompanied them in the Capitol.

Under plea agreements, all three admitted guilt in April 2023 to a misdemeanor charge.

Each was ordered to serve a nine-month probationary term and to pay a $1,000 fine.

● Lawrence Stackhouse of Blackwood was arrested in March 2021, after investigators received a tip from one of his co-workers.

Then, a search of his phone led to Michael Gianos of Evesham and Rachel Myers of Philadelphia, who were arrested in December 2021.

Capitol riot defendants Larry Stackhouse, Michael Gianos and Rachel Myers are shown inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Stackhouse, 36, admitted guilt to a misdemeanor charge in February 2022. He was sentenced in June 2022 to serve two seven-day periods of incarceration and 90 days of home confinement.

Gianos and Myers received two-year probationary terms.

● Donald Smith of Lindenwold stands out among the Jan. 6 defendants.

He was arrested in August 2021 after co-workers at a UPS facility in Lawnside told authorities he had bragged about entering Pelosi's office and had videos of the riot on his phone.

But a judge dismissed the charges at the prosecution's request in November 2022.

A motion for the dismissal does not give a reason for the action.

However, Smith's federal public defender said investigators "had no independent evidence of him in the Capitol building."

"I believe they accurately concluded that Mr. Smith was not who they first suspected and that his statements of him breaching the Capital were exaggerations and falsities," said Christopher O'Malley.

"There is ample evidence that he traveled to Washington on January 6, 2021, and was at the J6 rally but none supporting his stories of being unlawfully within the Capitol," O'Malley said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

