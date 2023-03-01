Three years and still searching

Feb. 28—It's been more than three years since Deavin Nicole Walker told a family member that she was going to the store and left her home on Feb. 26, 2020.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department announced that they are now offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Walker's whereabouts. The announcement came over the weekend, on Walker's 37th birthday.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department currently has no indication of foul play.

"We've been offering rewards ever since she went missing," Mt. Julie Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Chandler said. "We upped it $1,000 this year to get some more attention on it. We don't have any tips or any information on her whereabouts, and we're hoping that someone in the community knows something and that they will eventually reach out to us."

The family had already posted a $1,000 reward in the hopes of finding Walker.

Walker was reported missing on April 16, 2020. She was last seen walking in the Willoughby Station neighborhood wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants. She is 5-foot-3, with brown eyes and brown dreadlocks with highlighted tips.

"It (the case) is always still worked," Chandler said. "Our detectives still look for things. They have many different investigative processes and are checking the internet for any signs of Deavin and where she may be."

At the time she was last seen, Walker had a cell phone that is no longer working. She was known to frequently visit Lebanon.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department requests that anyone with any information about Walker's whereabouts call the department at 615-754-2550 or its tip line at 615-754-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.