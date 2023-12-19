Three years of wastewater testing rounded up in Helena
The CDC's National Wastewater Surveillance System is a growing program that monitors the prevalence of disease in communities.
The CDC's National Wastewater Surveillance System is a growing program that monitors the prevalence of disease in communities.
Samsung's self-repair service is expanding so that more Galaxy products, including foldables and tablets, are included.
The top 10 recruits in the country are expected to commit to 10 different schools.
Both Gm-backed Cruise and Google-backed Waymo came into 2023 riding high on growing public interest and increasing corporate investment, but only one would make it to 2024 intact.
Blue Origin's first New Shepard launch in over a year is set to take place on Tuesday. You can watch the livestream here.
Reviewers over 50 say Tatcha's Water Cream transforms their skin.
It's getting down to the wire — make sure your last-minute gift is dazzling.
Mercedes' introducing AI-powered virtual assistant at CES. Shown in the Concept CLA electric sedan with Unity game-engine graphics.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
Experts explain how the magic of Santa Claus lasts far beyond childhood.
Sorrentino divulges all in his new book about his struggle with addiction, personal loss and his time in prison.
The 'A Legendary Christmas' singer picked out the best gift ideas from Walmart for a memorable 2023 holiday season.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.
In 2023, the Hollywood strikes brought the industry to a complete halt.
Why the famed skin doctor has learned to delegate household tasks — and what her kids think of her pimple-popping videos.
At $300, the K.O. II is pretty reasonably priced for what it can do. Despite some quality assurance issues, the EP-133 proves cool doesn't have to be costly.
This past year, the video game industry shrank, even as it grew financially.
Poor grocery demand forecasting is responsible for more waste than you might expect. According to one source, grocery stores in the U.S. toss 10% of the roughly 44 billion pounds of food that the country produces annually. It's not only bad for the environment -- food waste is a major source of carbon emissions -- but costly for grocers.
The 2024 Honda Passport is a midsize two-row crossover designed for those who need lots of room, offering the cabin space of a Pilot with fewer seats.
An international group of law enforcement agencies have seized the dark web leak site of the notorious ransomware gang known as ALPHV, or BlackCat. "The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized this site as part of a coordinated law enforcement action taken against ALPHV Blackcat Ransomware," a message on the gang's dark web leak site now reads, seen by TechCrunch. In a later announcement confirming the disruption, the U.S. Department of Justice said that the international takedown effort, led by the FBI, enabled U.S. authorities to gain visibility into the ransomware group’s computer to seize "several websites" that ALPHV operated.
The biggest news stories this morning: A new picture of Uranus looks like a sci-fi portal, An electric car completed the world’s first-ever drive from the North to the South Pole, Apple pauses Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales.