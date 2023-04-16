Three young kids home when ex-con stabs woman in East Harlem domestic violence slay

An ex-con is accused of stabbing a woman to death during a family dispute inside the East Harlem apartment they shared — all while three children were home as the horror unfolded, police said Sunday.

Carmelo Castillo, 36, faces murder, manslaughter, weapon possession and child endangerment charges for the Saturday morning domestic violence killing, cops said.

An NYPD spokesman could not explain Sunday how Castillo was related to the victim, 32-year-old Marisol Duran.

Responding cops found Castillo about 6:20 a.m. Saturday sprawled on the floor of her 14th-floor apartment on E. 112th St. near Lexington Ave. She had been repeatedly stabbed.

The three children present, ages 13, 12, and 4, were not hurt.

Medics rushed Duran to Metropolitan Hospital but she couldn’t be saved.

Neighbors told the Daily News Saturday that a couple with young boys moved into the apartment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They argued a lot,” said one neighbor, Lisa Johnson. “I cried when I found out about it. They have children.”

Castillo has a criminal record dating back to 2007, with several drug-related busts and a 2013 arrest for assault, police sources said.

He served two stints in state prison, one for attempted assault in 2016 and the other for weapon possession in 2019. Castillo was sentenced to two-and-a-half to five years behind bars on the weapon charge and was released in 2021. He has completed his parole, public records show.