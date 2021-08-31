Three young men appear in court for separate shootings

Aug. 30—Three Toledo men under the age of 23 appeared before a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge on Monday for their separate roles in shootings that left one man dead, one injured, and a Toledo police detective unharmed.

Tae Twan Campbell, 19, of the 1800 block of Norwood Avenue, was sentenced by Judge Gary Cook on Monday to an agreed upon 15 years to 19 1/2 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Davio Golladay. The alleged shooter from the Sept. 24 incident has yet to be identified and charged.

Separately, Dawan Gatlin, Jr., 22, of the 200 block of Majestic Drive, was also sentenced by Judge Cook to 4 years to 6 1/2 years in prison on Monday for shooting and injuring Ricardo Tuggle, 39.

Meanwhile, Shaun Baker, 18, of the 1400 block of Parkside Boulevard, pleaded guilty on Monday to shooting a 9 mm handgun at Det. Norm Cairl, who was conducting an investigation near Dorr Street and Westwood Avenue on April 8, 2020.

It was a pattern of assaults at the hands of young men with weapons under circumstances that could have been prevented, the judge said on Monday.

In Campbell's case, defense attorney Brad Hubbell said his client's criminal record contained a misdemeanor offense in juvenile court. Now, Campbell was before Judge Cook to be sentenced on felonious assault with a firearm specification and complicity to involuntary manslaughter charges from a fatal shooting at the Byrneport Apartment complex in the 900 block of Byrneport Drive.

"When I look at the [presentence investigation] report, the history of my client, it's not what I normally see in a case like this," Mr. Hubbell said. "Oftentimes, too often, we see the beginning problems in juvenile court and they proceed almost in a rhythmic way you almost believe what they're intending to do."

But the shooting stemmed from a series of poor decisions by a young man who "lacked the capacity to see behind the act," Mr. Hubbell said. Campbell also apologized to the man's family on Monday.

On Sept. 24, Campbell fired at Isaiah Burks during a robbery, but the victim was not injured. Campbell then handed the firearm to an unidentified accomplice, who later shot Mr. Golladay, prosecutors said.

"This is, unfortunately, another one of the same stories that played out two other times in this courtroom today with the use of a firearm," Judge Cook said told Campbell.

Judge Cook also sentenced Gatlin after he shot and injured Mr. Tuggle during an altercation at a residence in the 200 block of East Lake Street on May 17. Gatlin expressed his remorse in a letter to the judge.

But Judge Cook noted on Monday that Gatlin was "within millimeters of killing someone," when he fired four rounds, hitting Mr. Tuggle twice. While Mr. Tuggle recovered from his injuries, the judge said the case wouldn't have happened "without a gun being present."

Judge Cook will sentence Baker on Sept. 28 after he pleaded guilty on Monday to felonious assault with discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle specification. He's facing up to 17 years in prison for shooting at Detective Cairl.

Baker was a passenger in a vehicle driven by his co-defendant Daequan Thrasher on April 8, 2020. Baker was traveling to the hospital to visit his brother and cousin who had recently been shot.

On the way, Baker said he thought he saw a vehicle involved in his family members' shooting and he fired "a couple" of rounds at it.

Detective Cairl was not injured and he did not fire back.

First Published August 30, 2021, 3:05pm