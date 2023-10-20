Three's not company for Bucks County DA as he wants his name off Democratic campaign sign

The political campaign season is still going strong in Bucks County, even as mail-in ballots have been sent to voters for the Nov. 7 general election and some already have mailed theirs back to the Board of Elections for counting.

Just ask Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub who is running to be a judge on the Court of Common Pleas. He's in the eye of the political storm involving the hotly contested county commissioners race.

Weintraub, a Republican, is the GOP candidate and also the Democratic candidate since the Democrats did not endorse a candidate of their own and he won the Democratic primary as a write-in. So he's basically the uncontested winner.

But while they didn't endorse him, the Democrats recently placed 10 large campaign signs throughout the county touting Weintraub as the candidate on the Democratic ticket, along with current Democratic Commissioners Bob Harvie and Diane Ellis Marseglia.

The two Democratic commissioners, who now form the majority on the board, have faced criticism from a vocal group of Republicans at the commissioners' meetings each week, going back to their decisions in dealing with the COVID pandemic and how to use the $121 million in American Rescue Plan funds the county received as it has come out of the pandemic.

They are facing a challenge for the majority seats from current minority Republican Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo and his Republican running mate, Controller Pamela Van Blunk.

Weintraub said he wasn't pleased with the Democratic sign which "implies I endorse them. I don't," he said in a text. He sent out a statement earlier this month demanding that his name be taken off the sign because he didn't know it was going to be used and didn't authorize it.

"Earning the support of Bucks County voters, regardless of their party affiliation, is important to me because Judge is not a partisan position. That is why I accepted the will of the Democrat voters who wrote me in during the Primary Election in May. So, now I appear on both sides of the ballot.

"Unfortunately, in typical underhanded politics, the Bucks County Democratic Party seeks to capitalize on MY name, and MY reputation, for their own selfish reasons.

"I can’t allow this, and I won’t stand for it," Weintraub stated. "I resent it, and I demand that they take my name off their signs, immediately.”

The Democrats are taking signs down, said Kunal Atit, the Harvie-Marseglia campaign manager.

It wasn't an advertisement the Bucks Democrats say

But Marseglia sent a text, "We didn't put him in any ad."

That could be seen as a shot across the bow of Republicans, who earlier this campaign season sent out advertisements criticizing Harvie for his alleged ties to unions. R

DiGirolamo and Van Blunk have since apologized for those ads, Atit said, after union members raised an outcry. Neither DiGirolamo or Van Blunk could be reached Wednesday afternoon for comment.

Atit said the Democrats were sorry to hear that Weintraub had been pressured by Republican Make America Great Again (MAGA) extremists "to disavow his place on the Democratic ticket which he voluntarily accepted just a couple of months ago."

Harvie and Marseglia have been proud to work with the Republican district attorney, Atit said.

"Bob and Diane through their 99% bipartisan voting record and their strong relationship with DA Weintraub over the past four years have enacted numerous crime prevention initiatives," Atit said, pointing to placing co-responders with police in 21 police departments and funding crisis intervention training for police.

"That is why in a show of good faith, we will be removing the signs in question in spite of Matt's nomination as the Democratic candidate (for Court of Common Pleas.)"

