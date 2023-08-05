Threesuspectedmembers of New Haven's Exit 8 gang added to federal indictment

Aug. 4—Suggs, Barnes and Hill were taken into custody Thursday.

Six other members and associates — Quaymar Suggs, 19; Kiveon Hyman, 25, also known as "Tiny;" Tyjon Preston, 21, also known as "TJ;" Jaedyn Rivera, 22, also known as "Jae Honcho;" Samuel Douglas, 25, also known as "Blamm;" and Donell Allick Jr., 24, also known as "D-Nice," — were charged in a March indictment and are in custody, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The arrests were part of an investigation conducted by the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the New Haven Police Department to curb violence in the city of New Haven.

The U.S. attorney's office said authorities were investigating "an ongoing war between members and associates of the Exit 8 street gang and rival gangs in the Hill section and other areas of the city."

The indictment alleges that members of the gang, named after the area near Interstate 91's Exit 8, trafficked drugs, used and shared firearms and, since June 2018, committed at least three murders and 16 attempted murders. Members and associates are also accused of stealing vehicles, sometimes from out of state, and using these vehicles when committing acts of violence, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The indictment charges each defendant with racketeering conspiracy. If convicted, Quaymar Suggs, Preston, and Allick face up to 60 years in prison, while Rivera, Douglas, Hyman, Devin Suggs, Barnes and Hill face up to a 20-year sentence, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Rivera was also charged with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The indictment also charged Preston with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder and Douglas with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine, the the U.S. attorney's office said.

Story continues

—

Report: Homelessness in CT rising for second straight year

—

Feds take over probe of falsified tickets by CT State Police