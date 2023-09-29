'They threw me in the dirt': Report details alleged patient abuse by Valleywise Maryvale staff

Months after three Valleywise Behavioral Health Center employees were arrested in Phoenix, a police report obtained by The Arizona Republic provides details of the suspected abuse of a patient with quadriplegia in June.

The incident spawned two separate investigations — one internally by Valleywise along with a criminal investigation conducted by Phoenix police — after three employees from the Maryvale campus allegedly took the victim from the hospital to a nearby park in a wheelchair and left him there on June 14.

With the help of video surveillance, charges were ultimately brought upon three suspects, identified as 53-year-old Luis Garcia, 39-year-old Eric Espinoza and 37-year-old Kalen Powell, who were placed on administrative leave and later booked into jail.

On Aug. 21, they were indicted by a Maricopa County Grand Jury on criminal abuse charges.

According to police records, the patient, 33-year-old Jesus Gomez, was admitted to the center on June 14 by Phoenix fire personnel after experiencing complications with his catheter and was in need of treatment.

Gomez required a wheelchair as a result of being shot in 2009, paralyzing him from the waist down, as well as suffering a brain aneurysm, leaving him medically diagnosed with quadriplegia. His condition was confirmed to Maryvale staff upon his arrival at the center, the report says.

According to the report, Gomez's mother, Cessie Garcia, asked medical crews not to take him to the Maryvale campus, but he was taken there anyway because it was the closest medical center.

Cessie told investigators that three hours after Gomez was taken to the hospital, she received a call from her son — who used a passerby's phone, she told police — telling her that he was placed in a wheelchair by hospital staff and left at the Maryvale park, located near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road, because they "didn't want him there anymore."

Upon Cessie's arrival, she saw Gomez lying along a paved walkway at the park, with dirty and torn socks, injuries to his knee and right toes, and ants covering his torso and lower extremities resulting in bits that swelled and blistered, police documents state.

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to the area and took Gomez from the park to St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center, where he was admitted for six days, requiring surgery for his original catheter issue.

Police obtain security footage, conduct interviews

Investigators spoke with responding Phoenix fire crews' Capt. Noah Katz, one of the firemen who rescued Gomez from the park, who told authorities that in their conversation with hospital staff, they were told that Gomez was "disrespecting staff members and had stolen a hospital wheelchair," the report states.

Katz, though, refuted this, telling police that Gomez likely couldn't have operated the hospital wheelchair as the safety lever would have needed to be deactivated by the person pushing it. Additionally, he told police that when the team arrived, he did not see a wheelchair near Gomez.

Security footage from the incident was later obtained by investigating officers, which broke down the event, from Gomez's arrival to the Maryvale center to being picked up by Phoenix fire at the park.

Timestamps, detailed in the incident report, list Gomez reaching the Maryvale campus at 11:06 a.m. on June 14, and being wheeled out at 1:58 p.m. Of the suspects, both Luis Garcia and Kalen Powell are seen walking with another staff member who pushes Gomez outside, the incident report states.

The staff member then left, leaving Gomez outside with Garcia and Powell. The two then walk inside, behind the front desk and then back outside where Garcia begins to pull the wheelchair.

Espinoza then arrives in a white SUV, gets out and assists the other two staff members in getting across the street with Gomez. No other mention of Espinoza was made in the report.

According to the report, Gomez, Garcia and Powell can be seen from a distance in the video pulling the wheelchair down a walkway at the park. Garcia and Powell then found a shaded area under a tree, where they removed Gomez from the wheelchair and placed him on the ground.

At around 2:13 p.m., Garcia and Powell leave Gomez at the park, and head back to the hospital four minutes later, bringing back the empty wheelchair with them.

In total, Gomez's removal by staff took around 20 minutes while responding fire personnel did not arrive at the scene until 3:25, leaving Gomez in the park for around 1 hour and 10 minutes, per the incident report.

Though audio was unavailable in the security footage, investigators spoke with both Garcia and Powell, who told them Gomez had been yelling and screaming profanities at the RN and ER Tech during his treatment process.

According to the police report, Gomez had become "quite agitated" after the nurse placed an IV, saying he wanted to leave and was having pain "all over" after previously being fine. The nurse added that Gomez was under a sheet, unwilling to talk and refusing treatment, so they asked if he would sign an Against Medical Advice (AMA) document.

Once Garcia and Powell were notified that Gomez had signed, they attempted to contact Gomez's mother so that she could pick him up. However, the two told police that when they called, they were met with a message saying the phone was no longer in use or unavailable.

According to Garcia and Powell, Gomez had said his phone was not charged and didn't have service, so he could not call his mother.

Gomez was able to use his phone to look up his mom's number to use the citizen's phone in the park, the police report states. Through verifying phone records, it was also revealed that a six-minute call had taken place between Gomez's mother and the Maryvale Valleywise center's main line, according to the police report.

Garcia and Powell told police that they ran through a list of ways to get Gomez home. A bus pass or cab was on the list, but they decided not to for different reasons, adding that when asked for his address, Gomez kept yelling cross streets and "Fairmount" while hurling repeated expletives in the process.

Powell was going to order a taxi, but the pair ultimately decided against it after saying Gomez would not confirm the address and that "it's not going to look good" if they sent him to the wrong address.

As the two continued to discuss options, they told police that Gomez began to spit toward the ground in their direction. Garcia said he told Gomez to calm down and Gomez yelled out "the park".

Gomez said he did not use profanity toward hospital staff, spit in their direction, or behave belligerently when speaking with investigators.

According to the report, Gomez told investigators that he had asked Garcia and Powell to take him back to the hospital.

"I needed medical attention, my penis was bleeding," Gomez told investigators as stated in the incident report. "Why would I want to go to the park for? They threw me in the dirt with ants."

In a follow-up interview with Garcia, he told investigators that Gomez had yelled "the park, take me to the park", but did not verbally confirm when questioned again, only shaking his head as if to say yes.

According to Garcia, the temperature outside on June 14 was around 100 degrees, which is confirmed by National Weather Service Phoenix data, showing temperatures around the Valley peaking at 101 degrees for the day.

Further questioning by investigators revealed that Garcia said they had not thought about calling the fire department or a paraplegic ambulance, claiming that everyone he advised was fine with what they did.

The thought process behind the decision, according to the report, was that if Gomez needed help, he would get it "with somebody walking by, because the park was filled with people."

Garcia told investigators that he planned to check on Gomez every hour to see if he was still there and if he needed any help, but noticed when Phoenix fire arrived.

"Okay, well, he actually called for help, he got someone to come help him out," Garcia told investigators.

When asked if he knew what Gomez had been seeking medical attention for, Garcia said, "no."

Trail set to begin in January

Prior to their indictment, the suspects were placed on administrative leave.

"Valleywise Health takes all instances concerning patient safety very seriously," Valleywise communications director Michael Murphy said in a statement to The Republic at the time of the arrest. "This incident is an opportunity to reevaluate all of our processes to ensure our health system is providing the highest level of care for each and every patient, even under the most difficult and challenging circumstances."

The trial against the three staff members is expected to start on Jan. 25, 2024, each facing one count of child/vulnerable adult abuse charges.

