Who threw Molotov cocktails at a Florida home? See the fireball and a clue on video

Residents of a Florida neighborhood on the Treasure Coast had their peace shattered over the weekend.

According to a Facebook release, at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Fort Pierce police officers responded to an arson call.

Surveillance video from across the street provided to police shows a man in blue running up to a home and throwing a Molotov cocktail through the front window, setting off big fireball.

The same man then runs out of frame, and you see another flaming bottle thrown over the roof as smoke billows.

Shortly after, the man fled, and was still at large as of Wednesday, according to the police post.

If you have any information on the incident, call Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous, authorities say.