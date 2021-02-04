In thrice-demolished village, a Mideast battle of wills

  • A Palestinian Bedouin boy holds a Palestinian flag after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • A Palestinian Bedouin rests while rebuilding an animal pen after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • FIKE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2020. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2021, file, photo, Palestinian Bedouin watch Israeli troops demolish tents and other structures of Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
  • Palestinian Bedouins boy rebuild a fence for an animal pen after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Bedouin boys play with Palestinian flags after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsah hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
  • Palestinian Bedouin boys play with Palestinian flags after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
1 / 7

Israel Palestinians Demolished Village

A Palestinian Bedouin boy holds a Palestinian flag after Israeli troops demolished tents and other structures of the Khirbet Humsu hamlet in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. A battle of wills is underway in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has demolished the herding community of Khirbet Humsu three times in as many months, displacing dozens of Palestinians. Each time they have returned and tried to rebuild, saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
JOSEPH KRAUSS

KHIRBET HUMSU, West Bank (AP) — It looks like the aftermath of a tornado.

There are dirt plots where there used to be makeshift homes; tent poles stacked like firewood; fencing and scrap metal scattered across a desert valley greened by winter rain; a cold firepit and a pile of kitchen essentials where a cooking tent once stood.

This is what remains of the herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, after Israeli forces demolished it for the third time in as many months. On Wednesday, just minutes after the army left, Palestinian residents were at work repairing their fences — hoping to gather their sheep before dark, knowing the army might return the next day.

“We build it up and they tear it down,” said Waleed Abu al-Kbash as he stretched fencing between two posts. “Where am I supposed to go? I have a thousand head of sheep.”

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 war, and the Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. Khirbet Humsu, perched on the rolling highlands above the Jordan Valley, is part of the 60% of the West Bank known as Area C, which is under full Israeli military control as part of interim peace agreements from the 1990s.

Israel planned to annex the Jordan Valley and other parts of the occupied West Bank last year after getting a green light from the Trump administration, but it put annexation on hold as part of a U.S.-brokered normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates.

It still maintains complete control over the territory, leaving Bedouin communities like the one at Khirbet Humsu at constant risk of displacement. Shepherds who rely on seasonal rains and scattered springs are also at the mercy of an arbitrary cycle of demolition and rebuilding.

The first time Israel demolished Khirbet Humsu was in early November, as world attention was focused on the U.S. election.

B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights group, said Israeli forces demolished 18 tents and other structures that housed 74 people, including dozens of children. They also demolished livestock pens, storage sheds, cooking tents, solar panels, water containers and feeding troughs, and confiscated 30 tons of livestock feed, a vehicle and two tractors. The U.N. said it was the single largest demolition of its kind in the past decade.

Israeli forces returned on Monday and again on Wednesday, using bulldozers and heavy equipment to demolish structures that had been rebuilt and carting away others on large trucks. Most of the families have stayed in the area through each demolition, quickly setting up tents with the help of activists and aid workers after the soldiers leave.

Israel said in November that the structures were built without permission, which the Palestinians and rights groups say is almost never granted. Just a few kilometers (miles) away on either side are two large Jewish farming settlements, with rows of greenhouses, animal enclosures and irrigated fields.

COGAT, the Israeli military body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank, said it informed residents of Khirbet Humsu that the area is in a military firing range and reached an agreement with them to move the community to another area. It said residents voluntarily dismantled structures on Monday but then refused to move, leading the military to confiscate them.

Residents who spoke to The Associated Press seemed unaware of any agreement with the military.

Amit Gilutz, a spokesman for B'Tselem, said that even if there were an agreement, it would have been made under duress as Israel controls the area and can demolish at will. Either way, he says it amounts to forcible transfer, a war crime under international law.

Gilutz said the displacement was a test for the new U.S. administration. President Joe Biden has vowed to adopt a more even-handed approach to the conflict and hopes to revive peace talks. Gilutz said Israel would view the administration's silence as a “green light.”

“This is not an isolated case,” he said, referring to other Bedouin communities across the West Bank where residents are unable to build and have little if any access to electricity or water because of Israeli restrictions.

“For the most part, Israel avoids actually loading people up on trucks and dumping them elsewhere," he said. "Rather, what it does is it makes life impossible for these people so that they leave, as if by their own choice."

The displacement has broader implications. Area C encompasses most of the agricultural land in the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, which the Palestinians say they would need to develop a viable, independent state. Rights groups say that by consolidating its grip on the land — with or without formal annexation — Israel puts a two-state solution even further out of reach.

Israeli leaders have long argued that the keeping the Jordan Valley is essential for protecting Israel's narrow coastal heartland.

Nidal Abu al-Kbash, another member of the extended family in Khirbet Humsu, believes the military wants to clear them away so it can build settlements and training bases on the land, which is fertile and has a freshwater spring. He too was at work Wednesday repairing fences.

“We have no alternative, he said. ”We're not leaving."

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • Biden to review U.S. access to goods needed to deal with pandemic

    President Joe Biden is planning to take an executive action mandating a review of critical U.S. supply chains with an eye to securing U.S. industrial supplies made by competitors including China, according to four people familiar with the matter. The action, which will focus both on government contractors and private industry, aims to ensure the United States can supply the goods it needs to combat the COVID-19 crisis, as well as other critical technology and raw materials, the sources said. Biden will sign an order mandating a 100-day review to ensure domestic manufacturers can deliver the country's needed supplies and that demands for goods that must be satisfied by other countries are done in a more secure and sustainable manner.

  • Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

    Iran on Thursday received its first batch of foreign-made coronavirus vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East. The shipment consists of 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines which arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeieni International Airport from Moscow, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Also Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia.

  • Spectacular explosions as Mount Etna erupts

    Bursts of sweltering hot lava shot into the sky at around 9 p.m. (2200gmt).The 3,330-metre-high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.The last major eruption, threatening the small town of Linguaglossa, was in 2002.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Bipartisan report says U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan would lead to 'new civil war'

    A recently-released bipartisan report produced by the Afghanistan Study Group is urging the Biden administration to extend the deadline for U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, per NBC News. The report backed efforts by the Trump administration to strike a peace deal with the Taliban, but suggested the May 31 deadline for a full exit was too soon and "would likely lead to a new civil war in Afghanistan" and the re-establishment of "anti-U.S. terrorist groups that could threaten our homeland." Even the Taliban, the report predicted, would feel the "catastrophic effects" of a premature withdrawal. The authors acknowledged the United States is "clearly ... prepared" to leave, but insisted Washington must make it clear to the Taliban "that they have not fulfilled" their end of the bargain. "The Study Group believes that further U.S. troop withdrawals should be conditioned on the Taliban's demonstrated willingness to contain terrorist groups, on a reduction in the Taliban's violence against the Afghan people, and on real progress toward a compromise political settlement," the report reads. The Biden administration hasn't made any official announcements about its plans for Afghanistan, but is reportedly weighing options, including extending the deadline. Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela: sources

    Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colombia's tax and customs police (POLFA) had on Tuesday heralded the late-January seizure of five Anderson AM-15 rifles of U.S. origin and five magazines of 5.56 caliber ammunition and the capture of two suspects, saying it was investigating whether the final destination was Venezuela.

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • Political bloodbath behind closed doors in Germany as tempers fray over vaccine fiasco

    The political fall-out in Germany from the European Union vaccine debacle appears to be more serious than previously thought, as details of explosive rows emerge. Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and a pivotal figure in Angela Merkel’s coalition, reportedly lost his temper at a cabinet meeting this week, launching an expletive-laden rant against Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission until Mrs Merkel stepped in to stop him. Other senior ministers have been frantically briefing in an attempt to escape any blame for a fiasco that has left Germany, the country where the first Western vaccine was developed, facing shortages. Mrs von der Leyen is fast running out of friends in Berlin. According to local media reports, she has been lobbying party colleagues in Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) for public support, but she is now seen as so toxic no one in German politics wants to be associated with her. German politics has also fastened on another fall guy in the form of Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner who was in charge of vaccine orders. Bild, Germany’s highest-selling newspaper, on Thursday published a picture of Ms Kyriakides unwisely posted on her Instagram account in September showing her feet up on a balcony with the caption: “Enjoying a moment at the end of busy week”.

  • Capitol rioter 'Helmet Boy' arrested in Pennsylvania after family tips off FBI

    The man appears on video breaking a window with his helmet inside the US Capitol

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Can diplomacy deter Iranian nuclear ambitions a second time?

    Biden pledges to lift sanctions if Iran curbs its nuclear program, only months away from a nuclear bomb, but neither Iran nor Israel seems convinced.

  • Women detained in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: BBC

    Women in China's system of detention camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture, according to a BBC report on Wednesday. The British broadcaster said on its website "several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture." Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills.

  • Leader says Serbia is proud to give citizens Chinese vaccine

    Serbia’s leader expressed his gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday for 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying he is proud Serbia became the first European country to give its population the shots made in China. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after meeting with the Chinese ambassador in Belgrade that by receiving the Sinopharm vaccine, “the citizens of our country expressed deep trust in the Chinese vaccine and with that also in the Chinese state and Chinese experts.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene raises $325,000 as top Republican defends her for ‘denouncing QAnon’

    Greene had made a fundraising pitch after a resolution was passed on Tuesday calling for the Republican to be stripped of her committee assignments

  • The pandemic is getting better all across the U.S.

    Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections slowed by nearly 16% over the past week, continuing a trend of rapid improvement.The big picture: The U.S. still has a ton of coronavirus, and there’s still the potential for dark days ahead. But this is progress, and the improvement is significant. If this trend keeps going, the country will be in a far better and safer position as vaccines continue to roll out.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.By the numbers: Nationwide, the U.S. is averaging about 139,000 new cases per day — a 16% improvement over last week, which was a 16% improvement over the week before. * The number of new hospitalizations was also down last week, by just over 26%. * And deaths fell by about 6%, to an average of 3,097 deaths per day.Between the lines: 139,000 cases and 3,000 deaths per day is still a very bad pandemic, but at least the numbers are headed in the right direction. * The U.S. is back at about the same caseload we were experiencing shortly before Thanksgiving. * The number of new daily cases fell over the past week in 42 states, and held steady in the remaining eight states. No state got worse — another sign that this improvement could be sustainable.Yes, but: Experts warn that a more contagious variant of the virus is quickly becoming the dominant strain within the U.S. * As it gains more ground, each infected person is more likely to infect others. And because the U.S. still has so many infected people, that could cause cases to spike again. * But the best protection against another surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths is to get cases down and keep them there — and that’s what we’re doing.Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • U.S. charges Seattle-based Proud Boys member for role in Capitol riots

    The U.S. Justice Department arrested and charged a top member of the Seattle chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday over allegations he had a role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump followers. Separately, two other Proud Boy members including the leader of the group's Hawaii Chapter were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to obstruct Congress, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors said that 30-year-old Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on a charge of impeding an official government proceeding.