A thrice-indicted ex-president? Here’s a look at each of Trump’s criminal cases

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted for the third time, marking a new first for someone who held the nation’s highest office.

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on federal criminal charges for his role in interfering with the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is the only president — while in office or out of it — in American history to have faced criminal charges.

Here’s a quick look at each case in which the former president is charged.

The 2020 election and Jan. 6 riot case

The 45-page indictment notes that the former president had six co-conspirators. So far, no one else has been indicted in the case.

Throughout the document, the special counsel’s office alleges that Trump knew he lost the election but decided to fall back on debunked conspiracies to overturn the election results.

It also claims that Trump “exploited” the violence when a mob of Trump’s supporters breached the Capitol on Jan. 6. According to the special counsel’s office, he called lawmakers and attempted to sway them to delay the certification of the Electoral College.

The charges he faces are conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Classified documents case

Special council Jack Smith charged Trump in June in the Southern District of Florida with mishandling highly classified documents under the Espionage Act by storing them at his home in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and refusing to return them to federal authorities. Some of the documents contained highly sensitive defense, weapons and nuclear information.

Trump and aide Walt Nauta were also charged with conspiring to obstruct justice. They both pleaded not guilty during arraignments in federal court in Miami. Mar-a-Lago manager Carlos De Oliveira was charged and additional charges against Trump were brought in an updated in indictment.

In late July, U.S. District June Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, set the trial date for May 2024, an apparent compromise that would allow the former president to campaign during crucial early months of the primary season while also avoid putting it off until after the election. The federal courthouse in Fort Pierce is where Cannon normally presides.

Hush money case

In April, Trump was indicted for the first time by the Manhattan district attorney in New York state court for allegedly falsifying business records in order to cover up payments to a porn star with whom he reportedly had an extramarital affair in the months before the 2016 presidential election.

A federal judge in late July refused to move the case to federal court, ruling that it was related to the former president’s personal life and not his presidential duties.

The Trump trial in a Manhattan court is scheduled for March 2024, which could conflict with the primary season.

More indictments looming?

Trump also faces possible felony criminal charges at the state level in Georgia over attempts to subvert the presidential election results there in 2020.

Charges stemming from that investigation could come as soon as next month.