Thrifty Uses for Leftover Coffee Grounds

Whether you’re devoted to composting or new to the craft, you’re probably familiar with the more common compost components, such as grass clippings, fruit peels and leaves. However, you might not realize that you can reuse one of your favorite beverages: coffee.

You can get the most out of your coffee by repurposing coffee grounds in your everyday life.

Make a Dry Marinade for Beef and Pork

More than 1,500 compounds, known as flavonoids and esters, comprise coffee’s unique flavor and aroma. As a result, the beverage complements hearty meats, like beef and pork.

The balance of acidity and sweetness in coffee grounds make them ideal for spice rubs. Brewing strips freshly ground coffee of its bitter overtones, leaving behind the subdued essence of the bean — a fitting match for piquant spices like ancho chile, cumin and smoked paprika.

Making your own coffee-enhanced spice rub not only saves money but also results in a superior taste. And unlike commercially prepared rubs, which often contain maltodextrin, MSG and other additives to increase volume and taste, homemade rubs grant you control of ingredients and flavor.

Use dried, finely ground coffee as you would other spices in the mix. For example, to make a Southwestern-style rub, combine about 2 tablespoons each of finely ground dried coffee, ground cumin, onion powder, chili powder, brown sugar and kosher salt to taste to get a steak that’s worth your money.

Braise and Tenderize Meat

Braising renders tough, chewy cuts of meat tender using low temperatures, moist heat and acidic ingredients. Tomatoes, which have a pH of 4, commonly fill the acidic role, but coffee grounds, with a pH of 5, prove just as effective at tenderizing — with a bonus.

Coffee grounds add a complex, rich flavor to a variety of dishes. And because spent coffee grounds work in just about any braised meat dish, you can save money at the grocery store, assuming you already drink the beverage.

Simply add 1 tablespoon of coffee grounds to the braising liquid at the start of cooking. Try adding coffee grounds to pot roast, short ribs and Boston butt. If you use the braising liquid as a sauce, strain it through a fine-mesh sieve before serving.

Deodorize Your Fridge, Cooler and Bathroom

Coffee grounds do more than mask smells; they absorb them like activated charcoal does — but cost much less.

Odorous molecules cling to fats and other substances. That’s why butter, when stored in a non-airtight container, takes on the smells of other foods in the refrigerator. However, coffee grounds, like charcoal, have the large surface area needed to trap airborne odorous molecules.

Additionally, caffeine contains nitrogen, which absorbs hydrogen sulfide gas, the compound that causes sewage to smell bad. If coffee grounds — combined with zinc and heat treated in commercial applications — can deodorize a sewage treatment plant, they’ll make short work of your curry-scented refrigerator.

To deodorize a refrigerator or bathroom, fill a bowl with dried coffee grounds and set it on a shelf. Stir the grounds every week or two and replace them each month. To deodorize an enclosed space, such as a cooler or laundry closet, pour dry coffee grounds on breathable fabric, such as a stocking, tie it off and hang it.

Make Caffeinated Candles

Coffee-ground candles are affordable, effective ways to improve the fragrance of small spaces like breakfast nooks. When unlit, the coffee aroma acts like an air freshener, scenting the immediate area around the candle. When lit, the heat aromatizes the coffee grounds, releasing their essential oils.

When making coffee-ground candles, use a dark-roasted variety ground to a fine, espresso-like consistency. You can use purchased candle wax or recycle used candles.

Start by roughly chopping about a 1/2 pound of unscented candle wax; take out the wicks if using spent candles. Next, set a stainless steel mixing bowl over a saucepan of water and bring it to a boil. Add the candle chips to the bowl and allow them to melt, stirring occasionally. While the wax melts, tie a candle wick to a pencil and set it on top of a quarter-pint mason jar.

Stir about 2 tablespoons of coffee grounds into the wax and spoon into the mason jar around the wick. Allow the wax to cool and remove the pencil from the wick.