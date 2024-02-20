Are you a thrill-seeker? Fundraise for this Indiana non-profit and get a chance to skydive

Are you a thrill-seeker who also loves to support a good cause? This fundraiser event, with the opportunity to tandem skydive, might be right up your alley.

According to a news release, United Way of Central Indiana is inviting those over the age of 18 to register for “Sky High: Parachuting with a Purpose,” where participants will skydive from 13,000 feet in the air and freefall at 120 mph.

The event, taking place from June 28-29 at the Frankfort Municipal Airport — around 30 minutes north of Indianapolis — will raise funds for United Way’s basic needs initiatives.

Participants are expected to raise at least $1,500 and proceeds will “help provide neighbors in our region with access to food, housing, transportation and other health services,” according to the release.

Participants will tandem skydive with Skydive Indianapolis Instructors, who are certified by the United States Parachute Association.

To register for “Sky High: Parachuting with a Purpose,” click here.

