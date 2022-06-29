“It was like a thrill for them”: Four teens to face charges in beating outside South Station

Four Boston teens are set to face charges in Boston juvenile court in connection with a violent and random beating outside South Station on Friday night.

The witness who recorded the cell phone video that helped police quickly identify those teenagers spoke with Boston 25 News.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said she was horrified by the joy the teens seemed to be getting from the beating.

She began recording on her cell phone after getting into a taxi.

“They were happy. They were jumping. They were super excited,” she said. “It was like a thrill for them, like a victory.”

She said the victim, 20-year-old Adam Neufell, did nothing to provoke the attack from what she saw.

The drummer for the Worcester-based band “Young Other” was reportedly looking at a map with his girlfriend when the teens jumped out of an SUV.

“They had so much anger,” recalled the witness. “I was even more worried because I’m five months pregnant, and the attack could have also been to me.”

Police said two 16-year-olds from South Boston, another 16-year-old from Allston and a 15-year-old from Allston will face assault and battery and larceny charges.

Neufell is now out of the hospital with a concussion and a broken nose.

His father told Boston 25 News on Tuesday night that he learned about the pending charges through news reports.

He said he’s still waiting to hear from a victim’s advocate to figure out how to proceed forward under the difficult circumstances.

