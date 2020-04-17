Get Your Thrills In A Stunning 2020 Chevy Corvette Z51

Only 2,700 of these C8 Corvettes were produced.

The wait is finally over as enthusiasts all over the world are getting their first in-person glimpses at the all-new eighth-generation Corvette. The new C8 was given quite a few changes, but the biggest change has to be the fact that it is a mid-engine car. Even more, the new 'Vette is considered the most powerful entry-level model to date with the quickest acceleration time, but this is if opting for the high-performance Z51 package. You're in luck if you're in the market for a pristine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 Performance Package because Corvette Mike is offering the opportunity to call this one your own.

More

Finished in Shadow Gray Metallic over a red interior, this new 'Vette looks just as good as it is powerful. Exterior-wise, the Z51 package includes a front splitter and rear spoiler to help with aerodynamics. Carbon Flash painted aluminum wheels with a machined lip (19-inch front, 20-inch rear) are wrapped with high-performance run-flat rubber.

A 6.2-liter V8 engine is mid-mounted and backed by an 8-speed dual clutch complete with a paddle-shift automatic transaxle. The optional Z51 package includes a performance rear axle ratio and an electronic limited slip differential. The car makes a healthy 495-horsepower, and the car can reach a top speed of 184 miles per hour in the high-performance trim. The Z51 includes unique package performance parts such as brakes with red-painted calipers, suspension, and exhaust.

Behind the doors of this Corvette is a contrasting Adrenaline red interior that perfectly complements the exterior's darker metallic gray. Equipped with the 2LT Preferred Equipment Package that includes an infotainment system with premium navigation, head-up display, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker audio system, cargo nets, HD front curb view camera, rear camera mirror, performance data and video recorder, heated steering wheel, wireless charging, universal home remote, advanced anti-theft system, power folding mirrors with turn signals, side blind zone alert, and rear cross traffic alert. Not only are the seats heated and ventilated, they are equipped with power lumbar control and power seat bolsters.