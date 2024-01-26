ThriveOn King Drive development in Bronzeville opening soon. Here's the latest.

The ThriveOn King building, a multiuse development in Milwaukee's Bronzeville neighborhood, is on track to open this spring.

ThriveOn King Drive, the $105 million mixed-use development in the former Schuster’s department store, is on track for a spring opening.

The development of the 350,000-square-foot building at 2153 N. King Dr. is a partnership between the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, both of which will be headquartered there.

Construction was initially delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising construction costs. But finishing touches are going into the building, including furniture and artwork, said Terrell Walter of Royal Capital Group LLC.

Walter provided an update on the development’s progress at this week's Bronzeville Advisory Committee’s meeting. He also updated members on the construction of Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy. The school is relocating from 4030 N. 29th St. to 2212-2228 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

The $25 million charter high school is on a site that was part of the former Schuster's complex. Royal Capital Group bought the site and donated the property to the school. Walter expects construction to be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year.

The ThriveOn King development features 100,000 square feet of offices and research space. Tenants include the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin donation center, the Malaika Early Education Center and JobsWork MKE, a nonprofit worker training group. The first floor also features a neighborhood hall that can seat 200 people, a stage and a food hall.

A vendor for the food hall hasn't been selected yet. Walter noted there’s some due diligence needed in terms of finalizing vendor selection. But crews continue to build out the kitchen infrastructure and will be move-in ready once the vendor is selected.

“When we open the building, we are able to do so with a creative food offering for the district, even if it is one that we are scaling up versus being at full capacity upon opening," Walter said.

Development seeking synergy among tenants

The development still has 12,000 square feet of commercial space available. But the space hasn't been marketed yet. Walter said it was important to have mission-aligned partners “that are locked in, dialed in in terms of (addressing) social determinants of health, health disparities or inequalities that we see.”

The ThriveOn collaboration between the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and the Medical College of Wisconsin focuses on healthy food, general health and wellness, early childhood education, job training and other social determinants of health.

“We want to be very intentional, as we have been from the beginning, in terms of the additional partners that come into the space,” said Walter, whose company serves as owner and landlord of the property.

“Our goal is that, everybody that’s in the building, there’s a great deal of synergy working around some of the same topics.”

The development also includes about 90 units of mixed-income residential apartments. Construction on that phase began in November. Walter expects the residential portion to be completed by the end of this year.

He said there's a possibility that some units could be available before then, depending on when all safety protocols are met. Rental applications will begin to be accepted this summer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee's ThriveOn King Drive development in Bronzeville almost open