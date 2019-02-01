A mourner with a portrait of the deceased Kim Bok-dong, one of the former South Korean sex slaves who were forced to serve for the Japanese military in World War II, marches toward the Japanese Embassy during her funeral ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul for the funeral of the South Korean woman forced as a girl into a brothel and sexually enslaved by the Japanese military in WWII. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul for the funeral of a South Korean woman forced as a girl into a brothel and sexually enslaved by the Japanese military in WWII.

The mourners, dressed mostly in black on a bitterly cold morning and holding paper cutouts of yellow butterflies, followed a hearse carrying Kim Bok-dong that stopped in front of a bronze statue of a girl representing the thousands of Asian women experts say the Japanese military forced into front-line brothels as it pursued colonial ambitions.

The scene near the embassy was the culmination of an hours-long march that wrapped up five days commemorating Kim, who had regularly led the rallies to demand that Japan more fully acknowledge the suffering of the so-called "comfort women," the euphemism given to the women by the Japanese and embraced by some of the dwindling number of victims over the term "sex slave."

Japanese leaders have repeatedly offered apologies or expressions of remorse, but many of the women and their supporters want reparations from Tokyo and a fuller apology. Of the 239 Korean women who have come forward as victims, only 23 are still alive.

Kim, who died at age 92 on Monday and had been suffering from cancer, had been a beloved leader of the protest movement, often sitting beside the bronze statue at weekly rallies that have been held since 1992 on a strip of sidewalk across from the site of the embassy.

Her death has been met with grief around South Korea, with President Moon Jae-in crediting her relentless advocacy for giving South Koreans the "braveness to face the truth."

As the limousine carrying Kim's remains slowly rolled up to the statue Friday morning, mourners carried 94 vertical funeral banners that represented Kim's age when counted in the traditional Korean manner and were marked with phrases thanking Kim and demanding Japanese reparations and remorse.

Many people cried during the march that started at City Hall. Led by an activist who shouted into a microphone from a truck, the marchers chanted anti-Japan slogans such as "Japan formally apologize!" and "Japan provide formal compensation!"

"You always looked out for her and now grandma (Kim) is at a good place," said a tearful Lee Yong-su, another former sex slave, as she sat beside the statue and stoked its cheek and arms. "I feel very sorry and sad. We all know that voice that would shout (during rallies). She can shout no more and she never received a formal apology."

Yoon Meehyang, who heads an activist group representing South Korean victims of Japan, said Kim "overcame the war and also the Korean society's patriarchal prejudice" with her campaign that highlighted the suffering of women during war.

"Let us all become Kim Bok-dong," Yoon said. "When the remaining number of victims becomes zero and the Japanese government feels relieved, we hope to see hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, millions of butterflies around the world shouting (in Kim's voice) 'Listen, Japanese government!,' 'Listen, criminals of war!'"

Born in the South Korean town of Yangsan, Kim was dragged away from home at the age of 14 and forced to have sex with Japanese soldiers at military brothels in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore from 1940 to 1945. She was one of the first victims to speak out in the early 1990s and break decades of silence over Japan's wartime sexual slavery.

Kim traveled around the world testifying about her experience, including at the United Nations World Conference on Human Rights in 1993 and at a U.N. Human Rights Council panel in 2016.

Kim never married or had children.

"It's heartbreaking and I feel sorry that she died without ever getting what she pushed for," said Kim Hyeon-ah, 37, who said she took her morning hours off at work to participate in Kim's funeral. "We come from a generation that didn't experience war and we are grateful that Kim taught us how the human rights of women become vulnerable during wartime."

A 1991-1993 Japanese government investigation concluded that many of the women were recruited against their will, leading to a landmark Japanese apology, although the investigation found no written proof in official documents.

Many South Koreans say past Japanese apologies didn't go far enough. There's also a sentiment that Tokyo's past statements have been weakened by conservative Japanese leaders who have argued that the women weren't coerced.