Throop man charged with assault

Mar. 6—A 40-year-old borough man faces simple assault and harassment charges after police say he hit a woman in their home.

Daniel Young, 1001 Ridge St., was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $35,000 bail after his arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw.

Autumn Plumb told officers Young punched her in the head and threatened her with a knife over a period of four hours early Friday at their residence, police said.

Plumb, who approached officers as they were directing traffic Friday morning, had swollen black eyes, a cut above her left eyebrow, a bloody mouth, marks on her arms and blood on her jeans, police said.

Young told an officer during an interview at police headquarters that Plumb must have done something to herself because he noticed bruises to her face during the night, police said.

His preliminary hearing is schedule March 14 at 10:45 a.m.

— DAVID SINGLETON