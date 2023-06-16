Throop man charged with sexually assaulting boy

Jun. 16—A Throop man was charged with sexually abusing a boy over a five-year period, starting when the child was 6.

Caleb Smith, 19, of 7 Bruno Drive, is also charged with resisting arrest and related offenses for fighting with Lackawanna County deputy sheriffs following his arraignment on the sexual assault charges.

The victim, now 14, came forward in April to report Smith sexually abused him from 2014, to 2019, at a Scranton home, police said Thursday.

The teenager told Scranton Det. Jeff Gilroy that Smith repeatedly abused him and threatened to beat him up if he told anyone. He also recounted that Smith threatened a relative who walked in on one of the assaults.

Gilroy interviewed Smith on June 9. Smith initially denied the allegations, but eventually admitted he abused the victim twice, according to the affidavit.

Smith was arraigned at the Lackawanna County Criminal Justice Center that same day on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.

During the arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw, Smith became irate and stormed out of the courtroom, according to a separate arrest affidavit filed June 12. He fought with sheriff's deputies for an extended period before they were able to force him into a cell.

Smith is in Lackawanna County Prison on $75,000 bail on the sexual assault charges and $25,000 bail on the resisting arrest charges. He faces a preliminary hearing 9:30 a.m. June 23 for both cases.

