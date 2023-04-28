Throop man deemed violent predator to be soon paroled to house arrest

Apr. 27—A Throop man will soon be paroled to house arrest for the remainder of a 23- to 72-month sentence, having already spent 26 months behind bars for sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl.

Bradley James Davis will spend a year on probation following the conclusion of his parole, Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse ordered Thursday.

Barrasse also found Davis, 32, met the criteria defining a sexually violent predator, which the state Sexual Offenders Assessment Board defines as someone with a "mental abnormality or personality disorder" that makes them more likely to engage in sexually violent crimes.

"He seized an opportunity as soon as he was able to sexually assault a 6-year-old," testified Paula Brust, a board member who evaluated Davis.

Davis was arrested in February 2021 on charges he raped a young girl and threatened to kill her and a 13-year-old witness if they spoke up. Several charges, including rape, were dropped when he pleaded guilty in January to corruption of minors, a felony.

"I was stupid back then," Davis said in court Thursday. "I want to move forward with my life."

As a sexually violent predator, Davis must register his information with the state police each quarter for the rest of his life and must attend sex offender counseling and treatment. Police also will notify neighbors, day care centers, schools and county agencies dealing with children of his name, address and offense.

