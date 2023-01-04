Throop woman arrested on drug charges

Jan. 3—A Throop woman faces charges after investigators say she sold crystal methamphetamine from her home.

Mariah Ann Brelish, 29, 915 Sanderson Ave., was taken into custody Monday when members of the Lackawanna County Drug Task Force searched her home, seizing suspected crystal meth along with drug paraphernalia and $110 in cash, police said.

Her arrest followed an investigation that included several controlled purchases of narcotics from Brelish's home beginning in December, police said.

Police charged Brelish with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Terrence Gallagher and held in the county prison when she could not post $40,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 12 at 9:45 a.m.

— DAVID SINGLETON