Throw a Costco Super Bowl Party with 8 Must-Have Snacks for the Big Game

Super Bowl Sunday is all about football, but followed closely by chips, dip and other irresistible party snacks that usually accompany the big game.

To help you prepare for the yearly occasion, you can pick up these favorite Super Bowl party snacks at Costco.

1. Aidells Chicken and Apple Smoked Chicken Sausage

Price: $17.99

Served in a 3 lbs. package, these chicken and apple sausages aren’t the prettiest, but Consumer Reports said the sweet fruit is very appealing when paired with football.

2. Bibigo Mini Chicken Wontons

Price: $13.99

This 3 lbs. bag of fully cooked wontons is filled with chicken and cilantro. It only takes a couple of minutes to heat up in a pan or steamer, reported Cheapism, making them a great finger food for the big game.

3. Kirkland Signature 10″ Chocolate Cake Filled With Chocolate Mousse

Price: $18.71

Need a last-minute cake? Consumer Reports tasters said this is the best grocery store chocolate cake they’ve ever had. Costco’s bakery also has pre-made cakes in their case if you can’t find this one (which is conveniently decorated with a football).

4. Kirkland Signature Beef Chili

Price: $16.40

You can find Costco’s beef chili in the deli section, according to Consumer Reports, which has a nice balance of meat, beans and seasonings.

5. Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings With Garlic Pepper Seasoning

Price: $19.57

Quickly reheat in a toaster oven or air fryer for six minutes, but note that some Costco locations only have drumsticks in the same seasoning.

6. Kirkland Signature Shrimp Tray With Cocktail Sauce

Price: $16.94

This tray filled with cooked shrimp is ready to go. The cocktail sauce is a little sweet and Consumer Reports recommends getting an extra bottle of cocktails sauce and adding horseradish to give it a little kick.

7. Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Price: $16.25

Although the pizza crust is made of cauliflower, your guests will be none the wiser. The package has nine servings and comes with two pizzas.

8. La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke and Parmesan Dip and Spread

Price: $10.52

Spinach and artichoke are both prominent flavors in this dip, noted Consumer Reports, which has approximately 29 servings. This dip can be served hot or cold.

Note: Prices are subject to change, as well as availability. Numbers are accurate as of Feb. 2, 2023, but could be different in stores.

