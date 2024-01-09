Throw me something! Here's a list of dates, times for parades in Central Louisiana

Central Louisiana residents are ready to let the good times roll. Check out this list of upcoming parades in the area.

Central Louisiana is ready to let the good times roll. Here's a schedule for upcoming parades:

Friday, Feb. 2

Pineville Night of Lights Mardi Gras Parade

Where: Pineville.

Time: 7 p.m.

Route: The parade route has changed from previous years. The parade will begin on Main Street near Hospital Boulevard and end at Louisiana College.

Saturday, Feb. 3

Woodworth 26th Annual Mardi Gras Parade

Where: Woodworth

Time: 1 p.m.

Route: Castor Plunge Road at Maison Rue, turn left on Dan Triplett Road to Brookwood Drive, turn right onto Highway 165 South to Castor Plunge Road ending west of Woodworth Cemetery.

Sunday, Feb. 4

Town of Ball Mardi Gras Parade

Where: Ball.

Time: 2 p.m.

Route: Begins on Powell Drives, travels down U.S. Highway 165 and ends at Dairy Queen.

2024 Krewe of Cyllenius Mardi Gras Parade

Where: Marksville.

Time: 2 p.m.

Route: The parade begans on Main Street near the Courthouse and turns onto Tunica Drive.

Friday, Feb. 9

Classic Cars & Cheerleaders Parade

Where: Alexandria.

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Route: Starts at 10th and Murray Streets, turns left on 5th Street, right on Jackson Street and then right on 3rd Street. Parade ends at 3rd and St. James.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Children’s Parade

Where: Alexandria.

Time: 10 a.m.

Route: Starts at 10th and Murray Streets, turns left on 5th Street, right on Jackson Street and then right on 3rd Street. Parade ends at 3rd and St. James.

Krewe of Dionysos Mardi Gras Parade

Where: Natchitoches.

Time: 6 p.m.

Route: Starts on South Drive, travels west on Keyser Avenue, turns north on Jefferson Street, continues on Front Street, turns west on Texas Street, turns south on Second Street, ends at Church Street.

Sunday, Feb. 11

Alexandria Mardi Gras Krewe Association's Krewes Parade

Where: Alexandria.

Time: 2 p.m.

Route: Starts at Texas Avenue and Levin Street, turns left on Texas, right on Masonic Drive, left on Memorial Drive and right on North Boulevard. Parade ends in the parking lot of Home2 Suites by Hilton.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Throw me something! See dates, times for Central Louisiana Mardi Gras parades