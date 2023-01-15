‘He was throwing up all his blood,’ 911 caller says in panic just before man died in Dayton shooting

Recently obtained 911 calls illustrated the panic among bystanders as they watched and attempted to help a man who was shot outside of a Dayton apartment complex on Danner Avenue early Saturday morning. The man would eventually be declared dead at the scene.

Dayton crews were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m., about three and a half hours after responding to the shooting near the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street.

Medics performed CPR on the victim as soon as location was secured by Dayton Police, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch informed.

The man, however, succumbed to his injury and died at the scene, Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman confirmed.

Two 911 calls were made to the emergency line moments before crews arrived on scene: a call from a male bystander and another from a female. The victim was still alive during these calls.

“There’s a man down on the ground,” the male caller told dispatch. “He’s shot.”

“I need paramedics now!” the female yelled to dispatch in a separate call.

“Please ma’am! Please!” the female continued. “Oh my god. They shot him.”

A woman was heard wailing in the background of the 911 call repeating, “No. No. No.”

“He’s still breathing. He’s breathing. He’s right here laying on the ground in between houses and he’s breathing. He keeps gasping. He was throwing up all his blood,” the caller told dispatch. “I don’t know where he is exactly shot.”

The woman reported that she did not know the victim.

Officers took a suspect into custody; however, it was unknown if the person was charged with a crime, dispatch said.

News Center 7 reached out to Dayton Police to learn the identity of the suspect.

We will update the story as the information is released.



