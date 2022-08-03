Thryv Holdings, Inc. (THRY) Expects High Growth

Soumya Eswaran
·3 min read

Investment management company Laughing Water Capital released its second quarter investor letter 2022, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the second quarter, the fund returned -19.4%, which brings the year-to-date return to -29.5%. The letter discussed the reasons for the underperformance of its portfolios. S&P 500 & Russell 2000 also underperformed in the second quarter and returned -16.1% and -17.2%, respectively. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to see its best picks in 2022.

In the Q2 2022 investor letter, Laughing Water Capital analyzed the current events in the market and pointed out how they affected its portfolios. The fund discussed the stocks like Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY). Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a software service company based in DFW Airport, Texas has a market capitalization of $833.368 million.  The stock of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) closed at $24.34 per share on July 29, 2022. Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) had a return of 6.90% for the past month, and its 12-month return dropped to -27.13%.

Here is what Laughing Water Capital specifically said about Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY):

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is our small business software company that is milking the cash flows from the legacy yellow pages business. Shares have sold off perhaps because all things SAAS have been punished, and perhaps because this business has exposure to small and medium businesses, which will presumably be challenged in a recessionary environment. At the same time, I do not think the trend of small businesses moving to the cloud is at risk, and Thryv’s product replaces labor by automating many tasks, and thus likely actually saves its customer’s money which may accelerate adoption in a recessionary environment. Most importantly however, Thryv’s software business is fully scaled, and was previously cash flowing before management elected to increase growth spending. In a more challenged economic environment, management could simply flip the switch back to focus on cash flow. The team here is excellent, having navigated through many challenging economic cycles over the last 30 years, they have a lot of skin in the game, and they understand that at the end of the day cash flow is king. Earlier this year they laid out a plan to ~5x the business over the next 5 years, and then 4x the business in the 5 years after that. These are clearly ambitious plans, but given the undemanding valuation, they could fall well short and we would still be rewarded. It is worth noting that they did not suggest that this growth would come in a straight line, and I would be shocked if they did not plan for many speedbumps along the way.”

Copyright: rawpixel / 123RF Stock Photo

Even though  Laughing Water Capital invested in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the stock is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was in 20 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of  2022, which was up from 13 in the previous quarter. Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares lost 8.67% of their value over the last 3 months.

You can check another article on Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), released in April. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q2 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal Skyrockets After Earnings Beat

    Company produces yet another stunning quarter

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Want to Beat the Dow Jones? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

    This stock is beating the Dow over the past 10 years and can continue outperforming for the next decade and beyond.

  • Exxon Mobil Eyes Flat Production, Increased Dividends and Share Buybacks

    Despite Exxon Mobil’s pledge to return approximately $30 billion via share repurchases and a nearly equivalent amount via dividends in 2022, some analysts highlighted at least one issue with the oil major’s plans.

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Intel Could Be Worth More Dead Than Alive. Why This Analyst Sees 50% Upside.

    Intel just reported what may have been its worst quarter ever. But Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard sees value in the company's assets.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Inflation fears, interest rate hikes, potential recession, and geopolitical situations have weighed heavily on the market this year with the S&P 500 being down 18% so far. Most growth stocks got hammered this year despite outstanding financials. Two such monster stocks with bright futures are healthcare company Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and U.S. cannabis company Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF).

  • These 4 Companies Could Be the Next Stock-Split Stocks After Amazon, Alphabet, and Shopify

    Amazon and Alphabet split their shares 20-for-1, with Shopify enacting a 10-for-1 split. The following four high-flying stocks could be next to follow in their footsteps.

  • 3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    Growth stocks took a beating over the past year or so, as rising interest rates and recession fears eliminated investor risk tolerance. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the darlings of the pandemic bull market. Its price-to-sales ratio peaked close to 35, and its forward  price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio swelled to 75.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Enterprise (EPD) This Earnings Season?

    Enterprise (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Occidental tops 2nd-qtr estimates, launches share buybacks

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp on Tuesday capped a turnaround with a second-quarter profit that topped Wall Street estimates while slashing debt and launching a share buyback program on the back of strong oil and gas prices. Occidental has shed much of the debt it took on in 2019 to buy rival Anadarko Petroleum before the COVID-19 pandemic cratered oil demand. In the second quarter it paid down $4.8 billion in debt and launched a $3 billion share repurchase program.

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential

    The stock market just posted its best month since November 2020 as investors shrug off high inflation and rising interest rates, and focus instead on an economic recovery. No one knows where the stock market or the economy could be headed in the coming quarters. Investing in equal parts of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Watsco (NYSE: WSO), and Tronox (NYSE: TROX) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 3.2% and exposure to different industries in the industrial and material sectors.

  • Oil prices have dropped below a key threshold for the first time in 7 months but it doesn't spell the end for growth in energy stocks, research firm says

    While WTI oil snapped a run above its 200-moving average, history suggests the S&P 500 energy sector could still gain in the short term.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • History Says Apple Stock Could Have Another Monumental Month

    Seasonality is on the tech giant's side

  • Advanced Micro Devices Q2 Earnings Expected to Soar

    Our preview of the upcoming week's earnings reports includes Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Block (SQ) and DraftKings (DKNG).

  • Benzinga CEO Predicts $1B In Cannabis Deals Closing In Just 2 Days In September: Find Out Where And How!

    “We’ve run our numbers and estimate that roughly $1 billion in deals will be closed on September 13 and 14 in Chicago. You’ve never seen anything like this,” says Chief Zinger Jason Raznick, talking about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, taking place at the Palmer House Hotel. Raznick isn’t messing around. Billions of dollars in deals have been closed at the 14 prior Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conferences. But, how can $1 billion in deal volume happen in just two days in a capit

  • 15 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

    In this article, we discuss 15 dividend stocks for passive income. You can skip our detailed discussion on dividend income and dividend stocks’ performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks for Passive Income. With growing inflation and recession risks this year, investors are piling up on dividend stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), […]