Thumb Land Conservancy buys 27 acres of dune and swale habitat

A Blue-winged Warbler sits on a branch. The proposed Southern Lake Huron Coastal Park would be home to a variety of migratory birds living along the shores of Lake Huron.

The Thumb Land Conservancy has received a major boost in its efforts to preserve land for the Southern Lake Huron Coastal Park.

The Consumers Energy Foundation and Carl's Foundation both donated funds to allow Thumb Land Conservancy to purchase 27 acres of dune and swale habitat in its effort to preserve a 4.5 mile stretch of nature in St. Clair County.

"We are very grateful for the support of The Carls Foundation and Consumers Energy Foundation in funding land acquisition and sharing our vision for the Southern Lake Huron Coastal Park," Thumb Land Conservancy Executive Director Bill Collins said in a news release announcing the purchase. "We could not have done this without their help."

The Thumb Land Conservancy has purchased more than 80 acres of land in Fort Gratiot and Burtchville townships for the park with the goal of protecting local wildlife from further development while building a park residents can visit to experience the area's ecosystem before colonial settlement.

The Southern Lake Huron Coastal Park is only one area Thumb Land Conservancy has worked to preserve nature. Here are four more sanctuaries found in St. Clair County.

Dead End Woods in Fort Gratiot

Not far from the Southern Lake Huron Coastal Park is the Dead End Woods Sanctuary. These woods were the first sanctuary Thumb Land Conservancy set up after its founding in 2008. They draw their name from the fact that Wilson Drive, which is used to access the woods, comes to a "dead end" just before the entrance.

The woods were originally owned by the St. Clair County Drain Commission and another private owner before being sold to Thumb Land Conservancy. Much of the forest is swampy wetlands and includes species uncommon in the rest of Michigan, such as flying squirrels, pileated woodpeckers and red-backed salamanders.

Loznak Sanctuary in Marysville

Located along Willis Street, Loznak Sanctuary differs from many of Thumb Land Conservancy's properties in how close it is to developed areas. The site served as a storage location for munitions from a local factory in World War II, with scraps and bricks remaining in the area.

A local lakeplain prairie, however, remained untouched and includes several plant species that were once more common in Michigan. Local forest has also regrown in recent decades.

Full Circle Sanctuary in Kimball Township

Named after the Full Circle EcoHouse of Prayer in Port Huron, this 8.5 acre sanctuary is noteworthy for being home to painted trillium, a wildflower species considered endangered. St. Clair County is the painted trillium's last home in Michigan.

Painted trillium is one of the unique species calling the Blue Water Area home.

Charles Dodge Sanctuary in Clyde Township

One of the smallest sanctuaries at less than three acres, the Charles Dodge sanctuary is another home for the painted trillium. The sanctuary, named after Port Huron botanist Charles Dodge, was originally part of the Port Huron State Game Area before it was sold to the Thumb Land Conservancy in August 2022.

Dodge, who lived from 1844 to 1917, documented several of the plant species living in the Thumb area of Michigan and advocated for a nature preserve, "where Mill creek joins Black river," which would become the location of the Port Huron State Game Area.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Thumb Land Conservancy buys land for Southern Lake Huron Coastal Park