‘Thumbed Her Nose at Its Authority’: 50 Cent Heads Back to Court In Hopes to Finally Get Money He’s Owed from Teairra Mari

50 Cent is still seeking nearly $50,000 from reality star Teairra Mari.

Radar Online reported on Wednesday, Oct. 13, that 50 Cent is back in court after Mari failed to turn over money a judge ordered her to pay. But that’s not all. Even Mari’s lawyer, Edward Ward, claims that she owes him money as well.

50 Cent goes back to court to get money from Teairra Mari. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram) (Photo: @misstmari/Instagam)

The case began in 2018, when Mari tried to sue 50 Cent and her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad after Ahad released explicit videos and photos of Mari on social media. 50 Cent, being the troller that he is, reposted it to his page. Mari claimed that Ahad and the “Candy Shop” rapper tried to “sexually objectify, threaten, intimidate, humiliate and degrade her.” 50 said he was just reposting what was already all over the internet.

The judge sided with the “Power” star and her ex and the case was dismissed. Later, 50 countersued, asking for Mari to cover legal fees and he won. She was ordered to pay $30,000 in legal fees. He took her back to court in 2020 when she refused to hand over money because she claimed she was “broke, broke.”

Fifty pushed for her to show him financial documents that list out her income and assets, but she did not do that. So the judge ordered Mari to pay 50 an extra $6,000.

New court documents revealed that Ward is seeking to have Mari removed as his client. He also claims that another lawyer named Leron Rogers has agreed to take the case, but left the firm and went to a new one. Apparently, Rogers, whom Ward says was the last person to talk to Mari, has dropped the case as well.

As for 50 Cent, he does not think it would be a good idea for Ward to drop Mari as a client. He said, the “Love and Hip Hop” reality star has “repeatedly disobeyed this court’s order and thumbed her nose at its authority.”

Mari has yet to respond or give any updates. Instead, she’s just been acting unbothered and continuing to upload photos of herself on social media.

