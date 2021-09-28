Young climate activists chide world leaders, demand more say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
COLLEEN BARRY
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN (AP) — Youth climate activists Vanessa Nakate and Greta Thunberg chastized global leaders Tuesday for failing to meet funding pledges and for delivering too much “blah blah blah’’ as climate change wreaks havoc around the world.

They even cast doubt on the intentions behind a youth climate gathering where they were speaking in Milan.

Four hundred climate activists from 180 countries were invited to Italy’s financial capital for a three-day Youth4Climate summit that will send its recommendations to a major United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that begins Oct. 31. But participants are demanding more accountability from leaders and a bigger official role for young people.

“They invite cherry-picked young people to pretend they are listening to us,'' Thunberg said. "But they are not. They are clearly not listening to us. Just look at the numbers. Emissions are still rising. The science doesn’t lie.

“Leaders like to say, ‘We can do it.’ They obviously don’t mean it. But we do,” the Swedish activist said.

Nakate, a 24-year-old activist from Uganda, said pledges of 100 billion euros ($117 billion) a year to help countries particularly vulnerable to the impact of climate change has not materialized, even as wildfires in California and Greece and floods in Germany and Belgium show that “loss and damage is now possible everywhere.”

“In fact, funds were promised by 2020, and we are still waiting,’’ she said. “No more empty conferences. It’s time to show us the money. It’s time, it’s time, it’s time. And don’t forget to listen to the most affected people and areas.”

Nakate dramatically underlined how climate change is affecting the African continent, “which is ironic given that Africa is the lowest emitter of CO2 emissions of any continent except Antartica."

Just last week, she said she saw police taking away a body that had been washed away by violent storms in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, while others searched for more victims. Her mother told her that one man dragged off by the water had been trying to save the goods he was selling from being washed away.

Nakate collapsed in tears after her emotional speech, getting comfort from Thunberg, who followed her to the podium that was too tall for her small stature.

Thunberg, who coalesced the global protest movement Fridays for Future, optimistically said it wasn’t too late to reverse climate trends. But she has clearly heard enough from leaders, whom she said have been talking for 30 years while half of all carbon emissions have occurred since 1990, one-third since 2005.

“This is all we hear from our so-called leaders: Words. Words that sound great but so far have led to no action. Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises. Of course we need constructive dialogue, but they have now had 30 years of blah, blah blah. And where has this led us?” she said.

The three-day Youth4Climate Summit will be followed by a two-day pre-COP meeting before Glasgow aimed at finding common ground on sticking points among countries, which range from the world’s big carbon emitters to developing nations that are lagging both economically and technologically.

Hopes for a successful Glasgow summit have been boosted by announcements from the world’s two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters, the United States and China. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired plants abroad; U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid for green growth to poorer nations.

In addition, Turkey has said it would adhere to the Paris protocols and South Africa announced more ambitious emissions targets.

“These are good steps,’’ said Italy’s minister for ecological transition, Roberto Cingolani, who is hosting the Milan meetings. “They mean that they are moving in the right direction. ... I never expect quantum jumps in this gigantic operation on a world level. But the indicators are all good.”

___

This story corrects the spelling of Vanessa Nakate's last name in two paragraphs.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-change.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Years of blah blah blah': Thunberg at climate talks

    "There is no planet B, there is no planet blah, blah blah blah, blah blah blah," she said."This is not about some expensive, politically correct, green act of bunny hugging or blah blah blah. Build back better, blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Net zero, blah blah blah. Climate neutral, blah blah blah," Thunberg went on.Milan is hosting the Youth4Climate event with youth activists from around the world and a subsequent pre-COP26 meeting, at which climate and energy ministers will decide proposals to send for consideration at the November summit in Glasgow, Scotland.Thousands of activists will join Thunberg later in the week for a FridaysforFuture march in the city whilst the pre-COP26 meeting is underway.

  • '30 years of blah blah blah': Thunberg questions Italy climate talks

    MILAN (Reuters) -Greta Thunberg and fellow youth campaigners struck a sceptical tone for this week's climate talks in Italy, saying much has been promised but little done to tackle global warming in almost three decades since the landmark Earth Summit. Fears that climate change is worsening grew after a U.N. report in August warned the situation was dangerously close to spiralling out of control, with the world certain to face further disruptions for generations to come. "Thirty years of blah, blah, blah," Thunberg told the opening session of a Youth4Climate event on Tuesday.

  • Huawei exec's triumphant return to China signals 'hostage diplomacy' may be here to stay

    From a Western perspective, "China has now joined the ranks of Iran and other hostage takers," according to one expert.

  • Bad news piles up for UK economy before Christmas

    Britain is suffering from a wave of Brexit- and Covid-induced crises, from runaway energy prices to shortages of goods, drivers and motor fuel while unemployment is predicted to jump before Christmas.

  • Activist Greta Thunberg not very optimistic about Italy climate talks

    Greta Thunberg is not very optimistic about the climate talks held in Italy this week, the environmental youth activist said as she arrived at the venue in Milan on Tuesday. Thousands of young people, including Thunberg, will converge on Milan this week, with some 400 from about 190 countries set to meet policymakers, either remotely or in person, to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming. Their proposals will be vetted by climate and energy ministers who are gathering at the same venue in Italy's financial centre for their pre-COP26 meeting later in the week, and the best will be sent on for consideration at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

  • Obama presidential center to break ground in Chicago amid years of pushback

    The Obama Presidential Center was expected to break ground amid pushback by park preservationists and community groups concerned about displacement.

  • New York City can impose vaccine mandate on teachers, court rules

    The nation's largest school district can immediately impose a vaccine mandate on its teachers and other workers, after all, a federal appeals panel decided Monday, leading lawyers for teachers to say they'll ask the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • OPEC: Oil will be world's No. 1 energy source for decades

    As the world's nations prepare to gather for another climate summit next month in Glasgow, the OPEC oil cartel is reminding that, in their view, crude will continue to be the leading source of energy for decades, especially as the world's less-wealthy countries seek higher growth and standards of living. OPEC says that more electric vehicles on the road and the push for alternative and renewable energy will indeed usher in an era of declining demand for oil in rich countries.

  • 3 Must-Have Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Pfizer submits data to FDA on COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11

    Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday submitted initial data on their coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.Why it matters: Since the start of the school year, coronavirus infections among children have been increasing. Pediatric hospitals called for federal help earlier this month, warning that "there may not be sufficient bed capacity," per NPR.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's next: The companies said th

  • 686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

    A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows. Italian coast guard ships escorted the 15-meter (45-foot) boat into port late Monday in Lampedusa, Sicily, an island closer to Africa than the Italian mainland that is one of the main destinations for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.

  • ‘Rusty’ liquid from US Steel plant spills into Lake Michigan, closing Indiana beaches

    A “rusty colored” liquid from a steel plant spilled into Lake Michigan, officials said.

  • A girl was threatened with jail over COVID-19 social media posts. A judge ruled in her favor

    A judge ruled a sheriff violated a high school girl's free speech rights when she was threatened with jail over Instagram posts about her COVID scare.

  • Tony Awards 2021 Red Carpet: All the Fashion, Outfits & Looks

    It was dramatic!Originally Appeared on Glamour

  • Grizzly bear trail-cam appearance both awesome and terrifying

    A trail camera in Canada’s Yukon Territory has captured footage showing a large grizzly bear marking territory by standing and rubbing its back against a tree.

  • Paraguay on the brink as historic drought depletes river, its life-giving artery

    Severe drought that began in late 2019 continues to punish the region while experts say climate change and deforestation may be intensifying the phenomenon Barges loaded with cement navigate Paraguay river, in Asuncion amid a historic drought on 22 September. Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP In the shadow of towering grain silos that line the bank of the River Paraná, South America’s second-longest waterway, Lucas Krivenchuk stands watching workers rush to load a barge with soybeans. “Twelve barges ha

  • 3 men approached a group of wild brown bears in Alaska. They're now facing federal charges.

    In 2018, three men approaches a group of wild bears feeding in a river. They were caught by people watching live camera of the bears.

  • In search of ‘Lithium Valley’: why energy companies see riches in the California desert

    Firms say what’s underneath the Salton Sea could fuel a green-energy boom. But struggling residents have heard such claims before An area along the Salton Sea that was once filled with water. Photograph: John Francis Peters/The Guardian Standing atop a pockmarked red mesa, Rod Colwell looks out at an expanse of water that resembles a thin blue strip on the horizon. The Salton Sea, California’s largest lake, has come and gone at least five times in the last 1,300 years, most recently in 1905, whe

  • Charging bull moose slams into man walking dog in Wyoming, officials say

    The man was knocked to the ground and sent to the hospital, wildlife officials said.