Thunberg: 'If they had done their job, we wouldn't need to worry.'

At a climate change rally in Montreal Friday, 16-year old activist Greta Thunberg rebuked world leaders for what she called an insufficient response to climate change.

"This week, world leaders from all around the world gathered in New York for the U.N. Climate Action summit. They disappointed us once again with their empty words and insufficient plans. We told them to unite behind the science, but they didn't listen."

Thunberg vowed to continue to strike until world leaders act.