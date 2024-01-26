Thunberg turns up at The Hague with 'Palestine will be free' placard

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg took part in a pro-Palestinian protest at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on Friday.

Her arrival in the Dutch city coincided with the UN's top court issuing an initial judgement on South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide in its war on the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The court ruled that the risk of genocide exists but did not order a cessation of Israel's military operation. The Jewish state says it is targeting the Palestinian militant group Hamas and not civilians.

Over 1,200 people were killed in Israel in terrorist attacks by Hamas and other Islamist groups on October 7. Since then, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza says over 26,000 people have been killed by Israel.

Thunberg, the 21-year-old who became famous for her climate activism, held up a banner outside the court saying: "Palestine will be free."

She also posted on social media platform X: "We cannot remain silent during a genocide."

Thunberg has expressed her solidarity with the Palestinians on several occasions and received praise as well criticism online.

Her trial in London on a charge of disturbing public order during a environmental protest in October is due to start on Thursday.