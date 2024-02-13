Thunder! Lightening! Thundersnow! What is it and how often it happens in Tennessee?

The Nashville area got more than just a light dusting of snow Monday night. There was also thundersnow.

The National Weather Service out of Nashville confirmed that the area saw thundersnow Monday night. So just what is this phenomenon?

According to the Farmers' Almanac, winter thunderstorms, also known as “thundersnow,” are a type of thunderstorm when snow, and not rain, falls as the primary form of precipitation. And it isn't something that happens often.

That’s a lightning strike just southwest of the “N” in Nashville. This means we officially have thundersnow! pic.twitter.com/4obbqMIRa8 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) February 13, 2024

Here's a look at what makes thundersnow so rare and videos from those who heard it in Nashville.

What is thundersnow?

Thundersnow is just that, a snowstorm that produces thunder and lightning.

It usually occurs when air mass becomes so unstable that it overturns violently. This can happen when drastically different temperatures meet, such as when the air closer to the ground is unusually warm and humid (which it has been in Nashville) and the air above it is unusually cool. In our case, a cold front bringing in snow after a week of temperatures in the 60s.

Thicc snow out here in La Vergne pic.twitter.com/LqLTTOLIOH — Keith (@keithp4) February 13, 2024

How rare is thundersnow?

Thundersnow isn't very common...especially in Tennessee.

These storms are most common in the Great Lakes region, according to the Farmers' Almanac. Thundersnow in that area happens when cold air blows across the relatively mild water of the Great Lakes, this forces air upwards rapidly enough that the instability causes lightning and thunder in conjunction with heavy snow.

Did you hear the thundersnow? See the videos on social media

People taking video of snow, shared the rumbling of the thundersnow to social media Monday night and Tuesday morning.

I heard it at my house! pic.twitter.com/huy1Sx6vWh — Surly Mermaid (@catcriswel) February 13, 2024

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What is thundersnow? Nashville saw rare weather event Monday night