Thunder Mountain Speedway holds first Annual Awards Ceremony

Nov. 24—CORBIN — Thunder Mountain Speedway has concluded its first season of racing, and awards were given out at a banquet on Saturday at David's Steakhouse.

The awards were given out on the basis of points scored over the course of the season. Points are awarded primarily based the positions where racers finished each race.

There were four separate categories of racers based on the type of vehicle they drove

First place in the Front Wheel Drive category was won by Raymond Fuson.

First place in the Open Wheel Modified category was won by Ben Petrey.

First place in the Late Model category was won by Jason George.

First place in the Hobby Stock category was won by Adrian Smith.

Each first place winner was awarded with a plaque, custom hat and jacket, and a free parking spot at the track for the upcoming season.

Owners Dennis and Lori Barton thanked all of those who raced on their track, supported the track, sponsored races, and the families of drivers.