Thunder Task Force operation yields 29 DUI arrests

Feb. 28—ALBANY — The Thunder Task Force operation in Albany and Dougherty County over the weekend yielded a number of citations, including 29 DUI arrests, the Governor's Office of Highway Safety announced.

At the request of the Albany and Dougherty County police departments GOHS conducted a Thunder Task Force Operation Feb. 23-25. One hundred twenty-five law enforcement officers from the Albany and Dougherty County police departments, Dougherty County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Motor Carrier and Compliance Division, GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) units, and the Southwestern Regional Traffic Enforcement Network took part in the Thunder Task Force Operation.

During the three-day enforcement period, state and local law enforcement officers made 607 contacts during nine road checks resulting in 29 DUI arrests, 88 distracted driving citations, 98 seat belt citations, 32 child seat citations, 24 speeding citations, 13 suspended license citations, and 148 citations for other traffic offenses.

The Thunder Task Force Operation also resulted in five persons arrested on drug charges, one felony arrest, and 17 wanted persons taken into custody.

Federal data show enforcement of traffic laws is the most effective way to reduce the number of traffic deaths, injuries, crashes on highways and roads in the United States, GOHS officials said. Preliminary crash data show that Dougherty County has had a nearly 50% increase in traffic deaths over a five-year period from 2017 to 2021. According to preliminary traffic crash data from GOHS, 19 people died in traffic crashes in Dougherty County in 2021 compared to 13 in 2017.

GOHS will continue to partner with the Albany and Dougherty County police department to continue the enhanced enforcement operation.