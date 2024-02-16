Who are The Thunderbirds? What we know about the nonprofit behind the Phoenix Open

The Phoenix Open was launched in the 1930s and for years has been run by a nonprofit called The Thunderbirds.

The annual tournament, known across the professional golf world for its freewheeling party atmosphere, came under scrutiny when rain, crowds and alcohol created chaos at the 2024 event.

Here's what to know about the group.

The Thunderbirds were an appendage of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce that was formed in 1937 when the chamber "expanded its role as a convention and tourism bureau," according to the Phoenix Open website. Later, the Thunderbirds split off from the chamber.

Bob Goldwater, Barry's younger brother, was one of its first members and is known as the "Father of The Phoenix Open." In its first year, Goldwater sold the tickets, recruited volunteers and set up the tournament for the pros at its first home, at the Phoenix Country Club, the website says. He ran the event until 1951.

Why are they called the Thunderbirds?

The name Thunderbirds was chosen because the emblem of the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce was "a Thunderbird derived from American Indian symbols," according to the WM Phoenix Open website.

The Thunderbirds have remained committed to that Native American theme since the group's inception:

It uses names like "big chief," "little chief," "medicine man" and "sachem" as official titles for its organizational leaders.

Members wear silver bird pendants tied around their necks with a leather string, in a Native American style.

There's a Bead Committee within the organization that "awards silver beads to those members who have performed their respective duties with quality and efficiency," the Phoenix Open web page says.

How do the Thunderbirds select members?

The Thunderbirds have 55 active members at a time, the Phoenix Open website explains. None can be older than 45 years old. To join the group, a person must be nominated by two currently active Thunderbirds, and the whole group votes on the appointment.

Once Thunderbirds hit 45 years old, they become Life Members and "are relieved of continuous duties," the website says.

Between Life Members and active Thunderbirds, the organization reports it has about 350 members.

It does not make its full membership list available to the public, but the available tax forms from 2021 for both The Thunderbirds and its charity foundation list about two dozen officers and directors.

Some of the more prominent recent directors of the Thunderbirds Charities, the group's companion foundation, include Arizona Diamondbacks President Derrick Hall and former Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams. The broader membership includes an eclectic group of professionals, from an oral surgeon to a sports equipment manufacturer to a vape company executive.

How much money do the Thunderbirds give to charity?

Thunderbirds Charities was founded in 1986 to donate cash raised through the Phoenix Open.

George Thimsen, tournament chairperson, said the organization donated $14.5 million to charity after the 2023 tournament and has donated more than $190 million across the event's history.

Specific details about donations is available in the two nonprofits' tax filings. Between June 2021 through May 2022, the nonprofits combined to donate more than $15 million to organizations like the Arizona Burn Foundation and the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children. The organizations made 170 individual donations during that period, according to the filings.

The Thunderbirds groups gave away millions more dollars in the previous three years as well. Between June 2018 and May 2021, they gave a combined total of $52 million through 554 separate donations to different causes.

