Spectacular Ice Calving Seen at Argentina's Perito Moreno Glacier

A large chunk of ice broke off in spectacular fashion from the Perito Moreno Glacier in Argentina, recent video shows

The footage, recorded by Ioana Patrascu on February 2, shows powder blue ice calving from the face of the glacier with a thunderous splash. Patrascu told Storyful she took her phone out as she expected some ice to fall. She said she heard a “big bang and suddenly this massive chunk of ice fell to everyone’s shock.”

According to the UNESCO World Heritage Foundation, the front of the large, constantly moving glacier, regularly calves “bluish” icebergs into Lake Argentino. Credit: Ioana Patrascu via Storyful

