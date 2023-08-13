Thunderstorm could lead to flooding in parts of Coachella Valley

A flood and thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the Coachella Valley on Sunday afternoon as thunderstorms were expected to come in from the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains.

The National Weather Service issued the warning just after 2 p.m. Sunday, saying the southern edges of some Coachella Valley cities, from Palm Springs to Palm Desert, could experience flooding as rainwater descends from higher elevations. The flood advisory included portions of Highway 74 and the areas of Idyllwild, Anza and Mountain Center.

As the storm moved over the mountains Sunday afternoon, the service reported that parts of the Coachella Valley — southeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, and Indian Wells — could have wind gusts up to 30 mph and the possibility of hail.

The flood advisory is in effect until just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

