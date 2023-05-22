Thunderstorms across Texas, Montana and multiple states: Monday weather updates

Severe storms are possible across Texas and the Southern Plains Monday while rain will continue to pour over the Northeast Gulf Coast and Southeast, forecasters said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest will see “well above normal temperatures,” the National Weather Service said.

Here's what to know about Monday’s weather forecast:

Severe weather, thunderstorms in multiple states

The Storm Prediction Center indicates a “slight risk” for severe weather across Montana as a forming cold front over the Pacific Northwest continues eastward. The front will bring rain and storms, the weather service said.

Severe storms are also possible across Texas, with the potential for heavy rain and isolated flash floods.

Across the Southeast and Northeast Gulf Coast, a “lingering frontal boundary” will stall across northern Florida, which will keep temperatures down due to “an abundance of clouds and widespread showers with some thunderstorms,” the weather service said.

“Rainfall chances will be highest along the Georgia/Florida border into the Florida Peninsula during the next few days,” the weather service said. Flash floods are possible in those areas.

Pennsylvania, New York and southwestern New England will also see rain and possible thunderstorms, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Warmer weather across the Northern Plains, Great Basin, Southwest and California

The Northern Plains will see above average temperatures with some areas expected to reach 90 degrees, the weather service said.

“Temperatures over much of the rest of the Great Basin/Southwest and interior California will be near to above normal to start the work week,” the weather service said.

Eastern states will see average temperatures – 70s to around 80 degrees – across the region.

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Thunderstorms across Texas, Montana, Florida: Monday weather updates