Thunderstorms bring pingpong ball-sized hail, flash flood warnings in North Texas

Pingpong ball-sized hail, strong winds and heavy rain pounded North Texas Wednesday evening, prompting flash flood warnings andleaving over 15,000 customers in the area without power.

According to the National Weather Service Fort Worth, hail as big as 1.5 inches were reported just west of Poolville, which is about an hour west of Fort Worth.

Of the 15,556 customers in North Texas without power, 369 people in Tarrant County were experiencing outages, Oncor reported at around 9:45 p.m.

The severe thunderstorms moved across North Texas and led to a tornado warning in Ellis County and flash flood warnings across the region.

NWS Fort Worth reports between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen and additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

The flash food warning was issued for several cities in Tarrant County, including Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Euless, Bedford, Grapevine, Haltom City, Keller, Hurst, Burleson, Southlake, Watauga, Colleyville, Benbrook, Saginaw, White Settlement, Crowley, Forest Hill and Azle.

About five high-water emergency calls were reported to Fort Worth police from 9:25 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, where callers reported their vehicles being stuck in water or stranded in flooding, according to police call logs.

The flash flood warning was in effect until 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was is in effect for Tarrant, Dallas, Ellis, and Johnson counties until 10:15 p.m Wednesday as the storm system moved southeast.

A tornado warning was issued by the NWS Fort Worth at 10:01 p.m. Wednesday for Ellis and south central Dallas counties. The NWS reported a storm producing a tornado near Midlothian, moving east at 25 mph.