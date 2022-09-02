Thunderstorms bring widespread rain to Texas and the South
Persistent storms from the end of August into the start of September made for very wet weather across parts of the South, especially in Texas.
Persistent storms from the end of August into the start of September made for very wet weather across parts of the South, especially in Texas.
(Bloomberg) -- Colombia, the world’s biggest producer of cocaine, is rethinking the war on drugs which it has waged for decades backed by US military aid. Minutes after taking office last month, leftist President Gustavo Petro called for a new approach, saying in his inaugural speech that the policies pursued by Bogota and Washington have fueled violence while failing to cut consumption. More details about the change of tack are emerging every week.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil M
Police have arrested seven people and are seeking three others they allege were involved in gang activity in the Houma area.
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
Federal officials said Johnathan Thomas supplied drugs in Marion County.
(Bloomberg) -- South Korea views new US rules that favor American-made electric vehicles and batteries as a “betrayal,” a senior official in Seoul said, an issue that threatens to complicate economic and security cooperation between the close allies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bub
The People’s Princess lived in numerous palaces before her untimely death 25 years ago
Time is running out to apply for the limited PSLF waiver and have more payments count toward student loan forgiveness. The deadline is Oct. 31.
The Wisconsin shipyard will begin building the first Constellation-class frigate following two years of maturing the design to mitigate risk.
The number of people who applied for unemployment benefits at the end of August fell to a nine-week low of 232,000, showing no sign that a slowing U.S. economy is triggering widespread layoffs.
There are not “viable local detours” in Oregon around the highway closure, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
We’re talking 17,800 people for one show!
The footage has not yet been explained. At least, not publicly.
Singer Reba McEntire and her boyfriend Rex Linn are set to star in the upcoming season of "Big Sky." But, wait—it gets better.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev wed in Paris over the weekend after getting engaged in November 2019
Serena Williams serves in her quarterfinal match during the 2019 Australian Open. Cameron Spencer/Getty ImagesOf the many outstanding components of her game, Serena Williams may best be known for her commanding serve. Those serves, unleashed over the course of a 27-year professional career, arguably heightened the power and intensity of the women’s game, forcing her opponents to game plan for each wicked volley. To those chronicling her exploits as one of the world’s best tennis players, William
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday said a proposal to raise the legal age of owning an assault-style rifle from 18 to 21 was unconstitutional.
The Badgers did something no other school did
Gingrich, in a phone interview with CBS News on Thursday evening, called the Jan. 6 committee a "Stalinist show trial" and a "publicity stunt."
Temperatures in the mid- to upper 90s and lower 100s will result in widespread daily records. And the intense heat is exacerbating wildfire concerns.
People across Los Angeles were left worried after an immediate evacuation notice from the Emergency Alert System flashed across TV screens. Authorities said it was a mistake.