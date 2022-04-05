Thunderstorms drop heavy rain on parts of Texas
Parts of North Texas were soaked by heavy rain as thunderstorms swept through the area on April 4.
Yahoo Finance's Max Zahn joins the Live show to discuss the outlook for Amazon labor as workers in Staten Island win historic vote to establish the company's first labor union.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ruble’s rebound is fueled by “a lot of manipulation” by Russian authorities and won’t be sustainable.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?“People are being prev
Five sailors were evaluated by Naval medical personnel and did not need to be treated. Injuries to the two transported were not disclosed.
Racing slicks are designed for the race track. F1 tires are designed for F1 speeds. A Caterham in a grocery store checks neither box.
The watch is in effect until 3 p.m. CT and covers Florida's Panhandle from Pensacola to Panama City.
Heiress Abigail Disney called Florida's Parental Rights Education measure, recently codified into law, "culture war nonsense."
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards aired Sunday night from Las Vegas, taking place in the shadow of a wildly controversial Oscars ceremony from just one week prior. It’s been a tough few years for the Recording Academy, which has dealt with internal strife, accusations of backdoor dealing, and the defection of some of music’s biggest stars: Drake and The Weeknd have publicly renounced the Grammy’s legitimacy, while Kanye West was banned from this ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.” Jon Batiste was the night’s big winner, taking home Album of the Year.
Martha Stewart just revolutionized our dessert table for parties yet again with this simple, decadent bundt cake recipe. On April 2, Stewart posted a mouth-watering snapshot of the newest bundt cake recipe on her Instagram. She posted the beautifully colored cake with the caption, “Verified For a little slice of heaven (or a big one!), […]
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission will propose on Tuesday to EU nations sweeping new sanctions against Russia, including banning imports of coal, wood, chemicals and other products worth about 9 billion euros ($9.86 billion) a year, an EU source told Reuters. The European Union is also to propose a ban on exports to Russia worth another 10 billion euros a year, including of semiconductors, computers, technology for LNG gas, and other electrical and transport equipment, the source said. Russian vessels and trucks would be prevented from accessing the EU, further crippling trade, the source said, with exceptions made for energy products, food and medicines.
Terry Wayne Wallis had been in a serious car accident but surprised doctors and family when he regained consciousness Terry Wallis with his mother, Angilee Wallis, in a shot from a television program in 2003. Photograph: AP An Arkansas man who woke up after spending 19 years in a coma has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, who woke up from an almost 20-year coma in 2003, died last Tuesday at the age of 57, according to an obituary posted by a funeral home. In July 1984, six weeks after the birth of Walli
There are few things as exciting as watching a rocket launch into outer space. Space may have lost its luster for many over the years, but SpaceX continues to deliver some exciting and delightfully beautiful displays. If you needed a reminder of just how epic rocket launches can be, check out this video of a … The post Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket create a stunning twilight phenomenon as it blasts through Earth’s atmosphere appeared first on BGR.
A megayacht linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a Ukrainian-born multi-billionaire and ally of Vladimir Putin, has been seized in Spain in what is believed to be the first recent Russian oligarch-linked yacht seizure that directly involved the U.S. government.
They renovated their mobile home into a sustainable hub with solar power and have driven over 7,000 miles to cities and national parks across the US.
People will be able to walk, bike and run across the 2.4-mile (3.8-kilometer) Rodanthe Bridge on Saturday ahead of its opening, The News & Observer reports. The $154 million bridge will take North Carolina Highway 12 over Pamlico Sound, bypassing the south end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and part of the road that’s often washed over by the ocean during storms.
Spring is here, and so are the neon, fuzzy caterpillars that frequent Florida. They may be neat to look at, but you probably don't want to touch them.
For hundreds of years, raging blast furnaces — fed with coking coal — have forged steel used in cars, railways, bridges and skyscrapers. According to the World Steel Association, every metric ton of steel produced in 2020 emitted almost twice that much carbon dioxide (1.8 tons) into the atmosphere. Total direct emissions from making steel were about 2.6 billion tons in 2020, representing around 7% of global CO2 emissions.
Ecologists with the U.S. Geological Survey collected first-of-its-kind photographic evidence last year of a bobcat devouring python eggs in the Big Cypress National Preserve.Driving the news: The finding, published last month in the journal Ecology and Evolution, suggests there's finally hope that a predator could halt the python's creeping dominance — by eating its eggs.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "This
Low water pressure hinders efforts to save Lynn house
Climate change is going to get worse, but as gloomy as the latest scientific reports are, including today’s from the United Nations, scientist after scientist stresses that curbing global warming is not hopeless. The science says it is not game over for planet Earth or humanity. University of Maine climate scientist Jacquelyn Gill noticed in 2018 fewer people telling her climate change isn’t real and more “people that we now call doomers that you know believe that nothing can be done.”
Abbott was referring to installed capacity of the grid, not the power available at that time.