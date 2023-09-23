Thunderstorms, even more rain possible for Kansas City and Johnson County, radar says

The Kansas City area will see plenty of rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Just after 10 a.m., officials issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Kansas City area, including Johnson County and Gladstone, until 11 a.m.

The storm warning was extended to 11:30 a.m. as the storm continued to move. The updated warning included northeastern Johnson County, Raytown and Independence.

A possibility of half dollar-sized hail was included in the warning.

Meteorologists predict more rain this afternoon after 1 p.m.

More showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. are “likely,” the weather service’s update says, with a possible thunderstorm tonight.