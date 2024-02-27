Thunderstorms in February? It's possible Tuesday night in Battle Creek

Battle Creek and much of lower Michigan could experience severe weather Tuesday evening as storms accompany an approaching cold front, the NWS said in its forecast.

Thunderstorms in February? The National Weather Service says there's a good chance Tuesday.

Battle Creek and much of lower Michigan could experience severe weather Tuesday evening as storms accompany an approaching cold front, the NWS said in its forecast. Damaging winds and large hail are the main severe weather risk with these storms.

"The best chance for severe weather will be south of Interstate 96 during the mid-evening hours this evening into the early overnight hours," the NWS said. "The rain showers will change over to snow showers toward daybreak on Wednesday. Temperatures will fall quickly below freezing, potentially causing wet roads to flash freeze for the Wednesday morning commute."

Storms will be possible after 7 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Wednesday, the NWS said. Large hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

A rain/snow mix is expected Wednesday as temperatures sharply drop below freezing, the NWS said. Changing road conditions could make for hazardous travel Wednesday. Some light snow accumulations will be likely west of U.S. 131.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 71 degrees in Battle Creek Tuesday before dropping to 29 degrees overnight, the NWS said. Wednesday's high is forecast to be 31 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s Friday and reach the 50s and 60s over the weekend.

