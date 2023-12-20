Thunderstorms heading to Southern California, residents prepare for flooding

As a storm makes its way to Southern California, many residents are preparing as a major flood watch was issued for multiple counties. “This rain for us is going to be very beneficial especially because we are going to see multiple days of it,” said KTLA Meteorologist Vera Jimenez. Scattered showers have already arrived for some areas and more significant rainfall is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. “Thunderstorms and lightning will be favorable with a remote risk of a small, short-lived tornado,” said the National Weather Service. The counties most at risk include Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Residents living in recent burn scar areas are preparing for major flooding and mudslides that may threaten their homes and even lives. KTLA's Jennifer McGraw and Vera Jimenez report on Dec. 19, 2023.

