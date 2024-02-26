Thunderstorms, high winds and hail possible in Lansing Tuesday

The National Weather Service Grand Rapids office said mid-Michigan has a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday.

LANSING — The Lansing area and much of lower Michigan could experience severe weather early Tuesday with the threat increasing Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said.

Among the concerns: High winds and hail.

Southerly winds will draw up milder air from the south through Tuesday, which could lead to severe storms, the NWS said on its website.

"Isolated storms are possible Monday Night, but they will be more widespread Tuesday night as a cold front approaches from the west," the forecast said. "Some severe weather is possible, mainly Tuesday evening. The front pushes through early Wednesday."

Storms will be possible after 3 a.m. Tuesday, and again after 7 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS said. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday could reach 60 degrees across much of the Lower Peninsula.

"Hail will be possible with the morning storms, and hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible with the evening/overnight storms," the NWS forecast said. Winds of up to 60 mph also are possible.

Lansing and much of mid-Michigan is in the marginal risk zone for severe weather, including isolated severe storms, the NWS said. The southwest Lower Peninsula, generally from Holland toward Adrian and then southward, has a slight risk for scattered severe thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms could develop in northern Lower Michigan, north of a line from about Manistee to Saginaw and then Port Huron.

A rain/snow mix is possible Wednesday, the NWS said, then more sunshine and warming temperatures Thursday and Friday.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing-area weather could include storms, hail, high winds