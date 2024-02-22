Thunderstorms, minor flooding may occur Thursday. Check Cincinnati forecast here ⛈️

Grab your umbrellas this morning because it will be a rainy day in Greater Cincinnati.

According to a hazardous weather outlook from the National Weather Service in Wilmington, occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across the area Thursday into the evening. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible, leading to the potential for minor flooding.

Rainfall amounts of a half inch to around an inch can be expected across much of the area. Temperatures will be mild with readings mainly in the 50s.

A cold front will move through the region Thursday night, bringing drier and somewhat cooler conditions for Friday. Mostly sunny skies to start on Friday before we see an increase in clouds throughout the day. Highs on Friday will range from the upper 40s in the northwest to the mid-50s in the southeast.

Light snow may occur Friday night into Saturday. Saturday will be one of the few days this month with below-normal temperatures. The NWS predicts highs in the 30s in most locations.

Temperatures will rebound to the 50s on Sunday. Mostly dry weather is also forecast for Sunday, but some light rain may occur at night.

Low pressure tracking across Ohio will bring rain to the entire Wilmington OH area, with an inch of rain possible in some locations. pic.twitter.com/yUolDFAepG — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) February 22, 2024

Detailed Cincinnati weather forecast

Thursday: There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 58. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Low around 39. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming north in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy at night, with a low of around 28. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Mostly clear at night, with a low of around 25.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Breezy. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Source: The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Weather: Thunderstorms, possible flooding in the forecast Thursday