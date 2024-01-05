Are thunderstorms part of Miami’s weekend weather menu? Here’s what the forecast says

Thunderstorms with highs around 80 degrees are on the weekend weather menu for South Florida.

A cold front is anticipated to bring rain, thunderstorms and the possibility of a tornado or two across the region starting Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

From Friday to Sunday, Forecasters expecta widespread rain up to an inch in total, with higher amounts near Lake Okeechobee.

“A few of these thunderstorms on Saturday could be strong to severe,” the weather agency said Friday in a morning hazardous weather outlook.

The daily forecast

Here is the daily breakdown:

Friday: Expect a partly sunny Friday with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon Highs should be in the mid-70s and lows around 70. Ten to 15 mph east winds are possible.

Saturday: Anticipate a mostly cloudy Saturday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80 are expected, followed by lows in the upper 60s. Fifteen to 20 mph south winds are expected during the day before they slow down to about 10 mph at night.

Sunday: Expect a mostly cloudy day with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs are forecast in the lower 70s and lows in the mid-60s. Expect 5 to 10 mph west winds in the morning, then turning north in the afternoon. Rain chances are anticipated to drop at night.

1/4: With the arrival of the next frontal boundary across our area on Saturday, the potential exists for a marginal risk of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms across the northwestern half of S. Florida. If you have outdoor plans later in the day, keep an eye on the forecast! pic.twitter.com/ODE5a6JyqJ — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 4, 2024

Additional weather hazards

Showers and thunderstorms are not the only weather hazards on the horizon.

▪ Hazardous beach and marine conditions will persist over the weekend for local Atlantic waters.

▪ Elevated winds and seas may lead to cautionary conditions.

▪ High surf is expected along the Palm Beach coastline.

▪ Rip currents are anticipated along Atlantic beaches across the region.

1/5 4:15AM - Good morning!



Another comfortable day is ahead with seasonable highs in the mid-70s. A few showers will be possible this afternoon and evening as well, with highest chances along the Southeast coast. #flwx pic.twitter.com/NPbxJC4c7E — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 5, 2024