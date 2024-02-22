Thunderstorms with the possibility of hail are moving into Central Indiana. Here's what to know.

Thunderstorms with potential for hail are moving into Indiana, and a seven-day Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Central Indiana.

With the incoming weather, it is important to continue to check the weather forecasts to be prepared for severe weather.

Day one: Thursday

Thursday: According to the NWS forecast, showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected before 4 p.m.; then scattered showers are possible the rest of the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Lightning and hail near 1 inch in diameter "cannot be ruled out," the outlook said.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The temperature could fall to around 53 degrees by 5 p.m. West winds at 9 to 11 mph becoming north. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Thursday night: Isolated showers expected before 7 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

It will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 37 degrees. North wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight.

Days two through seven: Friday through Wednesday

Thunderstorms are possible late Monday night through Wednesday, according to NWS Indianapolis.

What counties are affected?

The affected counties are Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion and Warren.

What should I do if there's hail?

If there are reports of hail, you should move to a safe place immediately, according to NWS. If you have time before hail moves in, consider moving vehicles into sheltered areas (garages, carports, etc.) and be sure to provide shelter for pets.

Lightning safety tips from NWS

These are some lightning safety tips from NWS:

NO PLACE outside is safe when thunderstorms are in the area

If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you.

When you hear thunder, immediately move to safe shelter: a substantial building with electricity or plumbing or an enclosed, metal-topped vehicle with windows up.

Stay in safe shelter at least 30 minutes after you hear the last sound of thunder.

For more information on lightning safety, you can check weather.gov/safety/lightning-safety.

