Thunderstorms pound the Northern Plains for another day
Across the north-central U.S., strong to severe thunderstorms brought cracks of thunder, heavy rain and menacing clouds on Thursday.
Across the north-central U.S., strong to severe thunderstorms brought cracks of thunder, heavy rain and menacing clouds on Thursday.
Forecasters are monitoring three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, including one that could pose a threat for the Gulf of Mexico.
Tropical wave along Florida coast to bring heavy downpours, flooding Wednesday night into Thursday
A spot fire threatened the community of Twin Bridges, about nine miles from the shore of Lake Tahoe, prompting evacuation warnings.
The Caldor Fire has burned 126,182 acres and is only 11% contained, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters were facing changing weather conditions that could push the fire closer to the Tahoe Basin, a home to thousands and recreational playground for millions of tourists who visit the alpine lake in summer, ski at the many resorts in winter and gamble at its casinos year-round.
Thousands of California firefighters battled Wednesday to halt the advance of a fierce blaze creeping perilously closer to iconic Lake Tahoe.
