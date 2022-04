Axios

Dallas Police officers were at a concert in Southern Dallas over the weekend, but left before a shooting that led to one death and at least 11 people injured — including three children.Why it matters: This is the second large event in Dallas that resulted in a mass shooting in two weeks. There are at least 26 total victims from the two shootings, according to Police Chief Eddie Garcia.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNeither even