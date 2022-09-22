Thunderstorms pound the Southwest with hail and rain
Gusty storms swept through the southwestern U.S. on Sept. 21.
Gusty storms swept through the southwestern U.S. on Sept. 21.
Passive income is a great way to earn extra money because, as the name suggests, it's income that comes without you having to put in the same effort you would with a traditional 9-to-5. While every...
Pakistan's bonds had slumped to just half their face value throughout the day after the Financial Times said a United Nations development agency was urging the cash-strapped country to restructure its debt. Devastating floods engulfed large swathes of Pakistan this month, killing more than 1,500 people and causing damage estimated at $30 billion, fanning fears that Pakistan would not meet its debts.
Fiona, a Category 3 hurricane, pounded Bermuda with heavy rains and winds Friday as it swept by the island on a route forecast to have it approaching northeastern Canada late in the day as a still-powerful storm.
Fall arrives with a few more thunderstorms
First day of Fall brings rain & storms for some
The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday approved a plan to open a new Migrant Support Services Center near the airport by mid-October.
A judge on Thursday sentenced Stephen Ayres, who entered the Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and testified before the House panel investigating the attack, to two years of probation. Ayres’s attorney cited his client’s testimony before the committee as reason for the judge to grant leniency in his sentencing, requesting no jail time.…
Tammie Souza reports.
Even plant-loving beginners will enjoy this inexpensive bonsai tree bundle.
Firefighters have stopped forward progress, aided by the fact that the blaze is burning inside the footprint of the 2017 La Tuna fire, officials said.
Kari Lake and Mark Finchem aren't fooling anyone. They know that constantly bringing up the name of George Soros is a Jew-hating dog whistle.
Sadiq Khan must not be allowed to turn London into a “drug supermarket” by liberalising policing in the capital, Labour’s shadow justice secretary has said.
Church, school honors victims of Hurricane Maria, Fiona with ceremony
The Rams poached another player off a practice squad, signing Shaun Jolly from the Browns
Health Department plans COVID test distribution event
The Titans made a pair of moves on their practice squad on Wednesday.
A zoning change would have allowed a developer to build a surf lagoon in the desert. La Quinta's City Council rejected the controversial proposal.
Grant Harrold worked for the royal household from 2004 until 2011. He spoke to Insider about Prince Harry and Prince William's reported rift.
He's worried about how Harry's memoir and Netflix series will impact the Royal Family.
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich insulted a Capitol Hill reporter after the journalist asked him to comment on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. “What do you think about the January 6 committee,” Scott Wong, a reporter for NBC News who previously worked at The Hill, asked…